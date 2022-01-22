‘He Is Such a Bright Light’: Regina King Reveals Her Only Child Has Passed Away at 26 By Suicide, Celebrities and Social Media Send Their Condolences

The son of Oscar-winning actress Regina King has died by suicide after celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, January 19th. Ian Alexander Jr. was 26-year-old.

The young man, a deejay and rising musician under the moniker “Desduné,” was the only child of King and her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. The young star had released a single titled “Green Eyes” on Jan. 7 and had performances scheduled in Los Angeles later this month.

Regina King (right )reveals her only child Ian Alexander Jr. (left) has passed away by suicide at 26. (Photo: @desdunemjv/@Instagram

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the 51-year-old star confirmed in a statement via her representative to People on Friday, Jan. 21. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Since the heartbreaking announcement, fans and celebrities have sent their condolences to the “The Harder They Fall” star and paid tribute to Ian on their social media platforms, including “The Real” co-host and comedian Loni Love, who shared a selfie of herself and the young man. Love wrote, “I met Ian at @sherrieshepherd’s birthday bash.. He catered the event. Cooked and served all the food and it was delicious!!!! Such a sweet and talented young man… Rest In Peace.”

I met Ian at @sherrieshepherd’s birthday bash.. he catered the event. Cooked and served all the food and it was delicious!!!! Such a sweet and talented young man… Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/XcE9vPZkDq — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 22, 2022

Actress Garcelle Beauvais, a mother herself wrote, “My heart breaks for you @ReginaKing Ian was sweet & kind.”

My heart breaks for you @ReginaKing Ian was sweet & kind https://t.co/nwRaPvmla3 — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) January 22, 2022

“My heart breaks for Regina King,” wrote a fan on Twitter. “Sending her family and Ian’s friends so much love. You never know what a person is dealing with. Her only child. This is devastating.”

Story continues

King often spoke highly of her son, who often was spotted taking photos with his mom on red carpet events. During an interview with the outlet, the “Watchmen” star said that even during the difficulties of being a single parent, nothing could match the love she had for Ian.

“You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” she said at the time. “When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling [thing] ever.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘A Black Story Is an American Story’: Regina King Says ‘One Night in Miami’ Storyline Is Relevant to What’s Happening In the World Today

“If You Got Something Personal To Say, DM Me” | Shannon Sharpe Claps Back At Former Suns Sixth Man Of The Year Eddie Johnson

Fifteen Years and Counting: Black-Owned Design Collective The Brooklyn Circus Continues Offering Innovative Menswear and Celebrates Line With Macy’s