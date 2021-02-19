A bright light on Russian justice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
the Monitor's Editorial Board
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As his popularity has dipped – especially with a rapid rise in food prices – Russian President Vladimir Putin has resorted to a tactic common for today’s autocrats: arbitrary arrests of opponents. Last month, for example, more than 100,000 people attended peaceful rallies against the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Over 11,000 were arrested.

Even one of Mr. Putin’s erstwhile supporters in Europe, German leader Angela Merkel, noted this month that Russia is drifting away from democratic rule of law, using the justice system to stifle dissent.

Mr. Navalny himself explained this tactic during a court hearing Feb. 2 in which he was sentenced to nearly three years in prison on bogus charges: “They try to shut people up with these show trials. Lock up this one to scare millions more,” he said.

Having been in jail more than a dozen times as well as poisoned last year, this leading dissident also gave a bit of advice to his fellow Russians. “I urge everyone not to be afraid,” he said in the courtroom. A political system built on “lawlessness and arbitrariness” only shows its weakness. “We are the same citizens. We demand normal justice,” he added.

On Feb. 17, Mr. Navalny won a strong endorsement of his views. In a ruling, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) demanded his release, warning that a failure to do so would be a breach of the country’s legal obligations. Russia is one of 47 members of the Council of Europe and a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights.

For decades, Russian citizens that were unhappy with treatment in domestic courts have sought justice before the ECHR. Based in Strasbourg, France, the court interprets the convention. Yet the more Mr. Putin loses support at home and cracks down on dissent, the more he has had to defy rulings by the court.

This latest ruling for Mr. Navalny may be the court’s most important. It clearly exposes the whim of personal rule in Russia. Once exposed, either by protesters in Russia or on the international stage, that type of governance begins to lose its legitimacy.

Mr. Navalny’s popularity has risen mainly because he stands for equality before the law, a universal idea rooted in the dignity and goodness of individual conscience. His cause has now received a bright light of justice from the European court, one that will be hard for Russians to ignore.

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Vaccine scandal ousts Argentine health minister

    President Alberto Fernández asked Argentina’s health minister to resign after a well-known local journalist said he had been given a coronavirus vaccination preferentially after requesting one from the minister, a government official said Friday. The president “instructed his chief of staff to request the resignation of health minister” Ginés González García, who is in charge of the government’s COVID-19 strategy, said the official, who was not authorized to release the information and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The scandal erupted when journalist Horacio Verbitsky, whose stories and columns on a website and on the radio are seen as pro-government, said he called the minister to request a vaccinination and González García summoned him to the Health Ministry where he received a Sputnik V vaccine shot Thursday.

  • UN asks Emirates for 'proof of life' for missing princess

    The U.N. human rights office said Friday that it has asked the United Arab Emirates for evidence that an Emirati princess held against her will for almost three years is still alive. The Geneva-based Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said the case of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum was raised with the UAE's mission to the U.N. on Thursday. Earlier this week the BBC released excerpts from video diaries Sheikha Latifa said were recorded in a locked bathroom inside the Dubai villa where she was being held.

  • China's rise to define transatlantic ties, NATO chief says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Friday for Europe, Canada and the United States to uphold the international rules-based order that Russia and China are challenging, and described Beijing's rising power as a defining issue. The growing power of China is reshaping the priorities of the Atlantic alliance, which traditionally focused on the threat from Russia but now is seeking a consensus among Western nations that Beijing is no longer a benign trading partner.

  • Official: U.S. won't donate vaccines to other countries until most Americans are inoculated

    While the U.S. is expected to pledge $4 billion to help with global vaccine efforts, the Biden administration will not donate any of the country's doses until most Americans are vaccinated, a senior official told reporters on Thursday. The official said the U.S. is "focused on American vaccinations and getting shots into arms here" while also "determining the timeline when we will have a sufficient supply in the United States and be able to donate surplus vaccines." On Tuesday, President Biden said he expects every American who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by July. Worldwide, just 10 countries have administered 75 percent of all vaccines, with 150 countries yet to receive even a single dose. The distribution of vaccines has been "wildly uneven and unfair," United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said Wednesday, and "vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community." French President Emanuel Macron on Thursday called on the U.S. and European nations to donate up to 5 percent of the vaccine doses they have ordered. Biden is set to announce the $4 billion funding for global vaccine efforts during Friday's Group of 7 virtual meeting. The first $2 billion will be used to purchase vaccine doses for 92 countries, with the rest donated over the next two years to increase vaccine manufacturing and delivery, Politico reports. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellNASA reveals 'stunning' image from Perseverance rover's landing on Mars

  • Red Star Belgrade denounce racist chants at Ibrahimovic

    Serbia's champions Red Star Belgrade on Friday strongly condemned racists slogans chanted at Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, during their Europa League last 32 first leg with Milan AC.

  • Israel sounds alarm after U.S. backs nuclear talks with Iran

    The Israeli government has raised concerns about Secretary of State Tony Blinken's announcement on Thursday that the U.S. is willing to open discussions with Iran about returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.What they're saying: “Israel believes that going back to the old nuclear agreement will pave Iran’s path to a nuclear arsenal. We remain committed to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The Iranian issue is the main point of friction between Israel and the Biden administration, just as it was between Netanyahu and the Obama administration.Israeli officials say the U.S. notified Israel in advance about the announcement. “We are in close contact with the United States on this matter," an Israeli official said.Driving the news: Following a video conference on Thursday with his counterparts from France, Germany and the U.K., Blinken said the U.S. was prepared to discuss a path back to full, mutual compliance with the deal, which the Trump administration pulled out of and Iran is violating.Enrique Mora, a senior EU foreign policy official, then proposed an informal meeting of diplomats from Iran and the six world powers that signed the nuclear deal.Minutes later, the State Department issued a statement saying the U.S. was prepared to attend such a meeting. "The goal of coming together would be to sit down and to see what could be a prolonged path of trying to get back to a situation where both the U.S. and Iran were back into compliance," a State Department official said.The U.S. took several other Iran-related steps on Thursday: America's acting representative to the UN submitted a letter to members of the UN Security Council reversing the Trump administration's efforts to snap UN sanctions on Iran backed into place.The U.S. mission to the UN also notified the Iranian mission that all travel restrictions imposed by the Trump administration on Iranian diplomats in the U.S. would be lifted. What’s next: On Feb. 23, Iran is expected to withdraw from the “additional protocol” of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.That would see Iran curtail its cooperation with UN inspectors, suspending their ability to conduct unannounced visits to nuclear sites. Experts see that as the most damaging stepThe U.S. is waiting to see whether the meeting proposal could help delay the Iranian steps.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'Better than LifeStraw': Sip from any river or stream with these top-rated personal water filters—all 30 percent off today

    Survivor personal water filters are crucial to any survival kit, removing 99.999 percent of tested viruses, heavy metals, bacteria and parasites.

  • Pfizer vaccine can be stored in regular freezers, company says

    The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine faced severe limitations for the first few months of its distribution because it had to be stored in an ultracold freezer — something everyday clinics and impromptu vaccine centers don't have. But the two companies revised that guidance on Friday, saying the vaccines only need to be stored in a regular freezer, The Wall Street Journal reports. They're now looking to officially change the vaccine's storage guidance with the Food and Drug Administration. That will likely make it possibly for more distribution centers, as well as poorer countries that lack specialized freezers, to stock the vaccine, and make transporting the doses easier as well. Researchers on Thursday also found Pfizer's vaccine grants 92.6 percent immunity against the virus after just one dose, suggesting the U.S. should try to get first shots to more people before moving on with the second dose. A peer-reviewed study from Israel out Friday meanwhile found it was 85 percent effective in preventing infection 15 to 28 days after it's administered. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellNASA reveals 'stunning' image from Perseverance rover's landing on Mars

  • NATO chief urges Afghan govt, Taliban to step up peace talks

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged the Afghan government and the Taliban to step up the pace of peace talks amid doubts over whether the military alliance will pull thousands of troops out of the country by a May deadline. NATO has just under 10,000 troops in the war-ravaged country, helping to train and advise the Afghan security forces. Most are not U.S. forces, but those troops could not continue the NATO operation if American transport, logistics and other support were withdrawn.

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell admitted Jeffrey Epstein had secret tapes of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, reporter claims

    Ghislaine Maxwell admitted that Jeffrey Epstein had secret recordings of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, a CBS News producer has claimed in a new book. The British socialite, who is awaiting trial on charges of procuring girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s, was reportedly duped by journalist Ira Rosen into confirming that the sex offender had taped his famous friends. Reports that Epstein had planted secret recording devices in his homes and - it was rumoured - had potentially incriminating tapes of his many powerful associates have circulated for years but have never been verified. Mr Rosen, an award-winning producer, said he spoke with Ms Maxwell ahead of the 2016 presidential election and, acting on a "hunch" that recordings existed, duped the socialite into apparently confirming his theory. In his memoir, Mr Rosen writes that he told Ms Maxwell: "I want the tapes. I know he [Epstein] was videotaping everyone."

  • Big Hit, Universal to search for the next BTS

    The agency behind K-pop sensation BTS is searching for the world's next big boy band.Big Hit Entertainment announced Wednesday it would be teaming up with Universal Music Group on a global audition program to find, develop and train the next K-pop sensation.The new group will sign with a U.S.-based record label under Universal.Under Big Hit's leadership, BTS conquered the highly competitive U.S. music market, becoming the first K-pop group to top the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and earn a Grammy nomination.Big Hit global executive Lenzo Yoon says the new collaboration with Universal will further its success formula in the U.S."Music fans the world over will be able to experience the birth of an unprecedented group that brings together world-leading capabilities. A joint venture headquartered in Los Angeles will serve as the label overseeing this new group."With rigorous training in dance, singing and language skills, the K-pop industry is well known for the way it engineers polished groups and performers.Now, bands like BTS and Blackpink have helped expand the industry's global footprint.Big Hit and Universal's new joint venture echoes popular reality TV show American Idol, which produced stars like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.The two companies did not say which U.S. media outlet would broadcast the audition program.But it is expected to start airing in the U.S. next year.

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for a 'full investigation' of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes

    Cuomo's administration is under fire for deliberately withholding information about COVID-19 nursing home deaths in the state.

  • Kacey Musgraves is selling a shirt dissing Ted Cruz to raise money for Texas charities

    The country singer announced on Twitter that all of the profits from the shirt will directly support Texans in need.

  • Dr Fauci says Trump did ‘terrible things’ to him and now has to live under armed security

    The doctor said he has been living under the protection of armed security since last April

  • Why Ted Cruz was so hated long before the Cancun incident

    Texas’s junior senator has never much cared for being liked – which has left him vulnerable in the face of public outrage

  • Trump complained that he was served a smaller steak than a dining companion at his DC hotel restaurant: report

    Melania Trump once rejected a $64 plate of Dover sole because it was topped with chives and parsley, the chef told The Washingtonian.

  • Donald Trump Jr hits out ‘Democrat governor’ of Texas... who is actually Republican

    Texas last had a Democrat governor more than 25 years ago

  • As Texas deep freeze subsides, some households now face electricity bills as high as $10,000

    “The last thing an awful lot of people need right now is a higher electric bill — and that’s unfortunately something a lot of people will get stuck with."

  • Suspect arrested in violent shoving of Asian American woman in New York

    Actor Olivia Munn decried the incident in Queens, which is among several that has the community on edge.