Bright, loud fireball streaks across Texas sky, videos show. ‘Aliens have landed’

Mitchell Willetts
·1 min read

Many Texans were awestruck overnight by a blinding fireball seen, and heard, streaking across the night sky, videos show.

The bright, burning orb was reportedly spotted by residents across North Texas, and by neighboring Oklahomans, around 9 p.m. Sunday. Some said they heard an unmistakable “boom” as the meteor pierced the sky.

Video taken near College Station shows the meteor zipping past a rural home, booming and flashing like a massive firework.

While the fireball looks yellow in most videos, some say it appeared green, KRTK reported.

A driver with a dashcam captured the beautiful space debris paying the DFW metroplex a visit.

However you want to describe it — pretty, thrilling — some felt it was a bit eerie.

Amateur astronomers in Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana also claim to have laid eyes on the meteor, according to an American Meteor Society report. A total of 149 members reported seeing the fireball — the most sightings of a single meteor event since April, according to AMS records.

Did you hear it? Loud and mysterious boom in Missouri baffles residents

Mystical cloud seen on video looks like aerial volcano. Here’s what’s really going on

Watch lightning bolt smite teen’s golf ball in mid-air in incredible video from Texas

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pregnant woman, man fatally shot at Texas soccer tournament

    The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home 10 miles away from the soccer field.

  • Gunman kills one before being stoned to death

    A gunman in Fort Worth, Texas, opened fire on a group of people, killing one person before being stoned to death.

  • At least 8 killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

    A sandstorm caused a huge 22-vehicle pileup on a Utah highway that left eight people dead, including children, authorities said. The Sunday afternoon crashes on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh came at the end of a holiday weekend for the state that often leads to increased highway traffic. At least 10 people were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

  • Florida man washes ashore after trying to ‘walk’ to New York in bubble device

    Reza Baluchi told the coast guard he was headed 1,000 miles north in a running wheel contraption but ended up 30 miles south A Florida resident washes ashore after trying to ‘walk’ to New York in bubble device. Photograph: Flagler County Sheriff's Office A Florida man startled beachgoers when he washed ashore inside a hybrid bubble-running wheel device. The man, identified by a local news channel as Reza Baluchi, washed ashore in Flagler county on the east coast of Florida on Saturday. He was in

  • Absent Texas Democrats ask public to donate soda, salsa, and hair spray

    The nearly 60 Texas Democrats who fled the state and jetted to Washington, D.C., to block a pair of GOP-backed voting bills are asking the public to donate Dr. Pepper, candy, and toiletries as they mark the nearly two-week anniversary of their departure.

  • Doorbell Camera Captures Meteor Streaking Across North Texas Sky

    A meteor was spotted streaking across the evening sky over the town of Rockwall and other areas of northern Texas on Sunday, July 25.Rockwall resident Austin Rylaarsdam stepped outside just at the right moment to witness the meteor just before 9 pm on Sunday. Video captured by Rylaarsdam’s doorbell camera shows the fiery ball shining briefly overhead.“Happened to go outside and set off our Ring motion,” Rylaarsdam wrote on Facebook. “Saw a blue streak then flash with orange/red fire.”Local news reports said the meteor was spotted in the skies over Austin, Dallas, the Brazos Valley, and other areas of northern, central, and eastern Texas. Credit: Austin Rylaarsdam via Storyful

  • Most illegal migrants, 77%, try to evade capture and don’t want asylum

    The bulk of single adults trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border do not want asylum and instead want to sneak in undetected, the latest sign that the illegal immigration crisis has reached a catastrophic stage.

  • Volunteers killed dozens of mountain goats at Grand Teton. This year they’ll kill more

    The non-native mountain goats invaded the area from Idaho, park officials said.

  • Russians ditch space station module, clearing way for new lab

    After resolving multiple problems, Russian flight controllers cleared the way for Thursday's arrival of the new Nauka lab module.

  • How the University of Texas treated Texas Tech should be against the law | Opinion

    Texas should have told fellow state school Texas Tech it wants to leave the Big 12.

  • 'Hope we're still alive by the time you air this'

    THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES.The massive flooding that has gripped parts of China for the last week has hit farmland particularly hard, leaving disturbing images of farmers trying to sift out their dead animals from the devastation.In one area, Henan province in central China, residents say they aren't even sure if they'll survive.This farmer is telling us to hope he's "still alive" by the time this report airs."There's no food or water," he says. "Life can't go on. How can life go on? We're bankrupt."The dead farm animals have bloated, and now float in the water. Complicating matters, is that last summer China was hit badly by African swine fever, which isn't harmful to humans but usually kills pigs.Now that the flooding washed out the manure on the farms, there's worry that another outbreak could be coming. That could prove an even worse loss for some farmers than the immediate impact of the floods.A farmer named Mr. Cheng told us he's already lost almost his entire pig farm, his entire livelihood. He'll have to become a migrant laborer to survive."We have no other skills," he says. "We can only find migrant work to make a living. We have no choice because we have elderly people and children to take care of."A typhoon hit eastern China on Sunday, causing more flooding. Over a million people have been reportedly relocated.

  • With the SEC expanding to 16 teams, here’s what realignment should look like

    With Texas and Oklahoma all but welcomed into the conference, adjustments must be made.

  • Mich. Dad Suffers Severe Burns Saving Twin Daughters from Fire: 'I Had to Get My Babies Out'

    Ray Lucas ran into a burning house to rescue his 18-month-old twin daughters Milan and Malaysia, sustaining serious burns to his face, eyes, neck and arms

  • One deputy killed and another wounded in California hostage standoff

    One deputy was killed and another was wounded on Sunday following a hostage standoff in Wasco, California.

  • Models shed clothes for annual Bodypainting Day in NYC

    If you happened to stroll by Union Square in New York City on Sunday, you might have been greeted by an unusual sight: people posing nude, their bodies covered in floral designs and stars painted in bright colors. "The idea of the event is really to promote free expression and acceptance of all people, their ideas as artists and also their bodies," said artist Andy Golub, the event's main organizer. It was also a way to celebrate New York City's emerging from the deadly coronavirus pandemic after more than a year of restrictions that forced the city that never sleeps to grind to almost a complete halt.

  • Doritos offers a 13-year-old girl $20,000 as a reward for discovering a rare 'puffy' chip and listing it on eBay

    Doritos is giving $20,000 to an Australian teenager for her response to finding a rare chip.

  • Woman jailed for stabbing man so hard between the eyes that knife penetrated his brain

    Brittany Stone, 28, was jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court for stabbing a man so hard between the eyes that the kitchen knife penetrated his brain.

  • Thousands evacuated as "erratic" wildfires rage in California

    The Dixie Fire is just 21% contained after burning for two weeks. It's one of 80 fires being battled in 11 Western states.

  • US monitoring over 200 people for potential monkeypox exposure

    Individual who contracted the disease caused by a virus similar to smallpox returned to Texas from Nigeria in July The CDC said it was working with authorities in 27 states to identify and assess individuals who may have been in contact with the person on flights from Lagos to Atlanta and Atlanta to Dallas on 9 July. Photograph: Kevin C Cox/Getty Images US health officials are monitoring more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, after an individual who contracted the disease in N

  • Several Dead After Utah Sandstorm Leads to 22-Car Pileup

    At least eight people, including some children, were killed and several injured in a major vehicle pileup caused by a sandstorm on a stretch of highway in Utah on Sunday, July 25.The Utah Highway Patrol said the sandstorm, caused by high winds, impaired drivers’ visibility and led to a series of crashes on Interstate 15 between Meadow and Kanosh. Twenty-two vehicles were involved.At least 10 people were taken to hospitals with injuries. At least three remain in critical condition, police said.The interstate was closed in both directions for several hours on Sunday night, but it has since completely reopened, local media reported. Credit: Emma Hahne via Storyful