Fireball Flashes Across Florida Sky

A fireball flashed across the night sky above Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday, February 2, grabbing the attention of dozens of stargazers.

The American Meteor Society received more than 30 reports of a fireball over Florida and Georgia. Some observers reported the color of the meteor to be blue or green, and remarked on its appearance, with one observer writing that it looked “bigger and brighter than any shooting star I’ve ever seen.”

Dennis Young’s Wyze camera captured this footage on the west side of Jacksonville, with the camera facing east. The meteor can be seen in the upper righthand corner of the video. Credit: Dennis Young via Storyful