Bright Mountain Media Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Bright Mountain Media, Inc.
Company Continues to Successfully Execute on Rollup Strategy

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, has provided its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Management Commentary

“The third quarter of 2020 was highlighted by our continued revenue growth - a testament to the successful execution of our rollup strategy - with the goal of creating an industry leading digital media and advertising services platform,” said Kip Speyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bright Mountain Media. “We continue to integrate Wild Sky Media post-acquisition and have been satisfied with the immense contributions their team has made to the broader organization thus far, expanding our reach into exciting new demographics through a diverse website portfolio.

“We are also exploring further potential acquisitions in what is shaping up to be a buyers market. Bright Mountain maintains a robust pipeline of potential acquisition candidates, though we will remain highly selective to ensure any target is accretive, reasonably valued and complementary to our core business.

“2020 has been a year of growth for Bright Mountain Media and I look forward to what 2021 holds. With a robust acquisition pipeline, a growing core business and a potential uplisting on the horizon – we are well positioned to create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term,” concluded Speyer.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

  • Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 grew 132% to $4.9 million, compared to revenue of $2.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in revenue was largely due to the acquisition of Wild Sky Media, in spite of the negative influence of COVID-19 on the digital advertising market.

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $5.5 million, compared to $2.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was due to the acquisitions of MediaHouse and Wild Sky which are not reflected in the prior period expenses

  • Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $56.6 million, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in net loss was primarily non-cash, related to the impairment of goodwill from previous acquisitions.

  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits increased to $1.1 million as of September 30, 2020, compared with $1.0 million as of December 31, 2019.

  • Cash used in operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.1 million, compared with cash used in operations of $0.4 million in the same year-ago quarter.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics. Through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process, Bright Mountain Media efficiently connects brands with targeted consumer demographics while maximizing revenue to publishers. Bright Mountain Media’s assets include Bright Mountain, LLC, MediaHouse (f/k/a NDN), Oceanside (f/k/a S&W Media), and Wild Sky Media including 24 owned and/or managed websites and 15 CTV apps. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes, ” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions., and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
BMTM@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(unaudited)

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,050,370

$

957,013

Accounts receivable, net

5,409,605

3,997,475

Note receivable, net

13,646

63,812

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

702,054

752,975

Current assets - discontinued operations

-

1,705

Total Current Assets

7,175,675

5,772,980

Property and equipment, net

119,912

30,666

Website acquisition assets, net

12,789

48,928

Intangible assets, net

12,052,337

19,610,801

Goodwill

22,150,047

53,646,856

Prepaid services/consulting agreements - long term

620,000

913,182

Right of use asset

243,549

397,912

Other assets

396,969

35,823

Total Assets

$

42,771,278

$

80,457,148

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

$

7,605,873

$

8,358,442

Accrued expenses

1,933,476

3,228,328

Accrued interest to related party

12,720

6,629

Premium finance loan payable

16,671

179,844

Deferred revenues

65,512

6,651

Long term debt, current portion

1,135,000

165,163

Operating lease liability, current portion

221,763

211,744

Current liabilities - discontinued operations

-

591

Total Current Liabilities

10,991,015

12,157,392

Long term debt to related parties, net

36,199

25,689

Long term debt

18,588,440

-

Deferred tax liability

283,213

581,440

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

21,915

198,232

Total Liabilities

29,920,782

12,962,753

Commitments and Contingencies

Shareholders’ Equity

Convertible preferred stock, par value $0.01, 20,000,000 shares authorized,

Series A-1, 2,000,000 shares designated, 1,200,000 and 1,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

12,000

12,000

Series B-1, 6,000,000 shares designated, 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

-

-

Series E, 2,500,000 shares designated, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

25,000

25,000

Series F, 4,344,017 shares designated, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

43,440

43,440

Common stock, par value $0.01, 324,000,000 shares authorized, 114,564,060 and 100,244,312 issued and 114,013,943 and 78,063,531 outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

1,145,642

1,002,444

Additional paid-in capital

96,360,804

86,856,500

Accumulated deficit

(83,581,144

)

(20,444,989

)

Treasury Stock at cost 550,117 shares at September 30, 2020

(1,155,246

)

-

Total shareholders’ equity

12,850,496

67,494,395

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

$

42,771,278

$

80,457,148

BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Revenues

Advertising

$

4,894,486

$

2,113,276

$

9,438,612

$

3,915,326

Cost of revenue

Advertising

2,085,060

1,432,922

5,005,646

2,874,076

Gross profit

2,809,426

680,354

4,432,966

1,041,250

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,493,343

2,734,203

13,860,462

4,452,490

Loss from operations

(2,683,917

)

(2,053,849

)

(9,427,496

)

(3,411,240

)

Other income (expense)

Interest (expense) income, net

(251,779

)

16,234

(323,047

)

37,281

Gain on settlement

935,408

-

935,408

122,500

Impairment of assets

(53,996,544

)

-

(53,996,544

)

-

Settlement of contingent consideration

(750,000

)

-

(750,000

)

-

Other income (expense)

-

(6,993

)

(215

)

(7,902

)

Interest expense - related party

(2,045

)

(5,574

)

(6,091

)

(17,289

)

Total other (expense) income

(54,064,960

)

3,667

(54,140,489

)

134,590

Net loss from continuing operations

(56,748,877

)

(2,050,182

)

(63,567,985

)

(3,276,650

)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

-

13,649

-

(174,021

)

Net loss before tax

(56,748,877

)

(2,036,533

)

(63,567,985

)

(3,450,671

)

Income tax benefit

177,089

-

431,830

-

Net Loss

(56,571,788

)

(2,036,533

)

(63,136,155

)

(3,450,671

)

Preferred stock dividends

Series A, Series E, and Series F preferred stock

(180,122

)

(52,682

)

(447,369

)

(201,484

)

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(56,751,910

)

$

(2,089,215

)

$

(63,583,524

)

$

(3,652,155

)

Basic and diluted net loss for continuing operations per share

$

(0.51

)

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.59

)

$

(0.05

)

Basic and diluted net income (loss) for discontinued operations per share

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.00

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.51

)

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.59

)

$

(0.05

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

110,995,809

64,267,465

108,099,730

66,485,230

BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
September 30, 2020
(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(63,136,155

)

$

(3,450,671

)

Add back: loss attributable to discontinued operations

-

174,021

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations:

Depreciation

29,616

5,613

Amortization of debt discount

10,510

10,472

Amortization

3,289,330

120,668

Impairment of tradename

-

20,800

Impairment of goodwill

42,444,971

-

Impairment of intangibles

11,551,573

-

Gain on settlement

(935,408

)

(122,500

)

Stock option compensation expense

129,105

29,074

Stock issued for services rendered

92,218

32,250

Non-cash finance fee

275,000

-

Non-cash settlement of contingent consideration

750,000

-

Change in deferred taxes

(431,830

)

-

Provision for bad debt

287,068

29,338

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

1,193,666

(808,812

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

536,920

482,979

Prepaid services/consulting agreements

293,182

-

Other assets

263,836

(17,369

)

Right of use asset and lease liability

(11,935

)

-

Accounts payable

(1,674,722

)

1,078,205

Accrued expenses

53,950

1,070,498

Accrued interest – related party

6,091

3,213

Deferred revenues

25,528

(4,163

)

Net cash (used in) continuing operations for operating activities

(4,957,486

)

(1,346,384

)

Net cash (used in) discontinued operations

-

(155,739

)

Net cash (used in) operating activities

(4,957,486

)

(1,502,123

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property and equipment

(4,055

)

(8,746

)

Cash received in acquisition

-

603,744

Principal collected on notes receivable

-

77,500

Notes receivable funded

-

(1,156,887

)

Cash acquired from Wild Sky

1,357,669

-

Cash paid for website acquisition

-

(8,000

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

1,353,614

(492,389

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net

3,586,148

1,651,410

Payments of premium finance loan payable

(163,173

)

(89,154

)

Dividend payments

(235,129

)

(201,847

)

Principal payments received for notes receivable

44,583

-

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock

-

250,000

Principal payment on notes payable

464,800

(64,681

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

3,697,229

1,545,728

Impact on foreign exchange rates on cash

-

9,818

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents including cash and cash equivalents classified within assets related to continuing operations

93,357

(438,966

)

Net (decrease) in cash related to discontinued operations

-

(15,971

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

93,357

(454,937

)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

957,013

1,042,457

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,050,370

$

587,520


