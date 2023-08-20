Bright orange creature — an unexpected guest — seen hanging out in Colorado state park

This non-native intruder was easy to spot.

A bright orange 3-foot-long iguana weighing 10 pounds was spotted on a tree limb at Colorado’s Cherry Creek State Park near Denver, Arapahoe County animal control officers said on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

But Cori Wylde, an animal control officer who responded to the report Wednesday, Aug. 16, wasn’t alarmed — she once had a pet iguana, officials said.

Wylde captured the errant reptile, which is now being held at the animal shelter. If it goes unclaimed by its owner, the lizard will be turned over to a rescue organization.

Photos posted by the agency show the bright orange iguana on a fence post and being held by Wylde at the shelter.

A 3-foot-long, 10-pound orange iguana was rescued from Cherry Creek State Park near Denver, Colorado wildlife officials say.

Animal control officer Cori Wylde holds a 3-foot-long, 10-pound orange iguana rescued from Cherry Creek State Park near Denver.

Iguanas are some of the world’s largest lizards, according to AZ Animals.

“Depending on their species, iguanas can reach anywhere from 7 inches to a whopping 6 feet long and weigh between 0.5 pounds and 15 pounds,” AZ Animals said.

Cherry Creek State Park, which includes a reservoir, is about 15 miles southeast of Denver.

