Bright Pink's Lindsay Avner: 'I Had My Ovaries And Uterus Removed 6 Months After Giving Birth'

From Women's Health

Lindsay Avner, 36, was just six months postpartum when she had her ovaries and uterus removed.



She was just starting to emerge from the confusing, all-consuming fog of postpartum depression, and when she woke up from surgery, she was in menopause.

She was overwhelmed, exhausted, and scared. But she was relieved.

Lindsay is the founder of Bright Pink, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating women and medical professionals about risk factors for breast and ovarian cancers. Her passion comes from her family’s long history battling both diseases.



When Lindsay found out she had the BRCA1 gene, she learned she had an up to 87 percent chance of developing breast cancer and an up to 54 percent chance of getting ovarian cancer in her lifetime. So, in 2006, at the age of 23, Lindsay became the youngest woman in the US to ever have a preventative double mastectomy.

“I remember there was a physician who said, ‘You know, I'm really concerned about you doing this before you get married.’” Lindsay, who also underwent reconstructive breast implant surgery, says. “He said, ‘You really, really should wait until you get married before you remove your breasts.’”



Since then, prophylactic surgeries-both mastectomies to remove the breasts as well as oophorectomies to remove the ovaries and fallopian tubes-have become more mainstream. A 2018 Breast Cancer Research and Treatment study found that genetic testing and risk-reducing bilateral mastectomies among women without a previous diagnosis of breast or ovarian cancer have become significantly more common over the past few decades.

Lindsay’s choice to get a preventative double mastectomy reduced her breast cancer risk by about 90 percent-but as long as her ovaries were still intact, her risk for ovarian cancer was still high.

In fact, researchers urged women with the BRCA1 mutation to have their ovaries and fallopian tubes removed before age 40, or ideally by age 35 in one 2018 Gynecologic Oncology study.

For Lindsay, the choice to get an oophorectomy seemed obvious. “I always thought it would be a sort of finish line, like I had to get over these mountains of mastectomy, children, and oophorectomy and hysterectomy,” Lindsay says. She chose to have the hysterectomy in addition to the oophorectomy because some data has implicated BRCA1 mutations with high-grade uterine cancers, says Gustavo C. Rodriguez, MD, gynecologic oncologist with the NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, Illinois.



So, Lindsay had her eggs frozen at 30, figuring if she didn’t find Mr. Right she’d have a baby on her own, and still have her ovaries removed by around the time she was 35.

Photo credit: Lindley Warren Mickunas More

But in 2013, Lindsay started dating her future husband, Gregg Kaplan, and in 2015, they got married. She and Gregg became pregnant through in-vitro fertilization in 2016, and Lindsay went into labor on her 35th birthday, giving birth to her daughter, Lucy.





After a complicated delivery, her doctors told Lindsay, who still wanted one more child, that she would not be able to conceive again. In 2017, the couple put in a down-payment with a surrogacy agency. But three weeks later, Lindsay found out that she was pregnant with her son, Jack- her miracle baby.



While Gregg wanted Lindsay to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed as soon as physically possible following Jack’s birth, Lindsay decided she needed at least six months of recovery before putting her body through additional trauma.

“For the past few years…it’s been like, ‘have a baby, have another baby, lose the baby weight, and now get your ovaries out, and go into menopause,’” says Lindsay. “It’s a lot for me to manage.”

During the six months between Jack’s birth and her surgery, she suffered from postpartum depression that went undiagnosed for months. “I thought postpartum depression was when you hated your babies,” she says, “and I loved mine.” But she also couldn’t sleep, felt down all the time, lacked excitement about anything, snapped easily, and found herself in tears over things she’d normally consider trivial.

Plus, Lindsay’s doctors wanted her in prime physical shape before her surgery-which meant losing the baby weight. The pressure to get her mind and body back in fighting condition by her surgical deadline added to her struggles.

Photo credit: Lindley Warren Mickunas More

Still, “working out and my babies were the only things that brought me joy, so I leaned into them,” she says. Through a combination of working with her doctors on her nutrition and a trainer in the gym, in four months, she lost the 39 pounds that she had gained during her pregnancy.

Then, a month before surgery, something terrifying happened: Lindsay’s right breast suddenly became hard, painful, and significantly larger than her left breast. An ultrasound and MRI confirmed that there was a mass.



Photo credit: Lindley Warren Mickunas More

“I didn't know what was inside of me and it was terrifying,” Lindsay says.

Together, plastic surgeon Geoffrey C. Fenner, MD, FACS, and Lindsay decided that she would have both of her implants removed and replaced at the same time as her oophorectomy and hysterectomy. Of course, this was all predicated on Dr. Fenner not finding any existing cancer during surgery.



Photo credit: Lindley Warren Mickunas More

Oddly enough, the actual removal of Lindsay’s ovaries and uterus was the simplest part of her marathon journey to reduce her cancer risk.

“Nowadays, the operation requires only three five-millimeter incisions,” explains Dr. Rodriguez. “We will make one in or near the belly button for a camera to go through, then one in the right and left abdomen for instruments. After we make sure that everything looks normal, we detach and pull everything out of the vagina.”

Photo credit: . More

“The three days after surgery were hell,” Lindsay says. “It was a lot to do both surgeries together.”

The good news: Test results showed the mass on her breast was not cancerous-but surgery revealed that both of her original implants had ruptured. “When I got the pathology back, I burst into tears,” Lindsay says. “It was such an overwhelming sense of relief.”



Still, the originally planned three-hour breast surgery took over five hours. The added time under anesthesia made Lindsay feel sick, and low blood pressure meant that she couldn’t have pain meds. Drainage tubes, attached to bags, came out of each breast to allow blood and fluid to run off, and remained there for more than two weeks.



While the oophorectomy and hysterectomy went according to plan, her abdomen hurt and she wasn’t able to urinate without a catheter for a day following the surgery.







Then, there were the side effects of menopause to contend with: “Lindsay isn’t 50 plus going into menopause gradually,” says Carol F. Ellman, MD, a board-certified specialist in obstetrics and gynecology with the NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, Illinois, who’s worked with Lindsay for years. “She’s going to wake up and not have any of her ovary-produced hormones. That can be a more difficult menopause experience. It can be really miserable.”



Within three or four hours after surgery, Lindsay received her first estrogen patch. “The goal is to help her recover without having to worry about menopausal systems,” Dr. Ellman says. “After all, we don’t want to have to wonder if she’s having a fever from surgical complications or from hot flashes. Once she’s recovered, then we stop and say, ‘Okay, how do we dose this over the long term?”

The answer influences not only issues like mood swings and night sweats, but also bone density and heart health. “Doctors used to give every woman who went through menopause a prescription for hormones, but now we are seeing the need to be much more individual in our approach,” Dr. Ellman says.

Four weeks after her surgery, Lindsay’s hair was falling out in chunks. “This happened after the mastectomy, too,” Lindsay says.

Hair loss is a common side effect of surgery. Called telogen effluvium, it occurs due to the physiological stress of surgery and can result in half or more of the scalp’s hairs entering a resting phase in which they can be shed.

Photo credit: Lindley Warren Mickunas More

“I’m taking vitamins to try to manage it, but it’s really freaking me out,” she says.

Lindsay also donated the contents of her tampon drawer to her two step-daughters. “I’m not going to need them anymore,” she says. The finality of no longer having her ovaries or uterus hit Lindsay harder than she had imagined.

“I had this very intense period of two weeks after the surgery where I was like, ‘I think I want another baby,’” she says. Though it was just a passing urge, Lindsay says knowing she’s now unable to have children still feels like a loss.

Lindsay hasn’t decided what she wants to do next, acknowledging that, in many ways, she is ready to move on from talking about breasts and ovaries. “I don’t want it to be 10 years from now, and I’m still talking about the mastectomy I had at 23,” she says.

Photo credit: Lindley Warren Mickunas More

While she thought removing her uterus and ovaries would feel like closing a chapter in her life, she’s realized that’s not quite the case. “I now realize that the journey won’t end. It will just change. This will always be part of me. I’m just looking forward to it not being the thing that defines my life.”

Photo credit: . More

Lindsay Avner is the founder of Bright Pink, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating women and medical professionals about risk factors for breast and ovarian cancers. Check out Bright Pink’s Assess Your Risk tool to learn about your personal cancer risk and steps you can take charge.

Photography by Lindley Warren Mickunas

('You Might Also Like',)