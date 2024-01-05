On the Bright Side: Rogers Center gets state grant for position

Jan. 5—A Chenango County organization is one of 27 recipients of state grants to promote stewardship of state parks, trails, historic sites and other public lands.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced $1.8 million in grants to support 27 not-for-profit organizations. The grants support public private partnerships leveraging private funds for new state park amenities, to engage in state park & historic site maintenance and beautification projects, and to provide educational programming and special events, according to a media release from Hochul's office. The focus of this round is on the 2024 New York State Park Centennial Celebration, which promotes public use of the parks.

Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne will receive $62,400 to hire a community engagement coordinator who will "develop culturally relevant educational programming, invite participation in community science initiatives, and build partnerships with communities to support stewardship of Rogers property," the release said.

"Our state parks, trails, forests and historic sites offer some of the best outdoor recreational and cultural opportunities found anywhere in the world," Hochul said. "Friends Groups are crucial to helping our State Parks succeed, and these grants will help leverage their hard work to make our State Park system even better for all."

The Park and Trail Partnership Grant program is funded through the state Environmental Protection Fund. Grants are administered by Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation and the Department of Environmental Conservation. This ninth round of awards will be matched by more than $350,000 in private funds. Recipients must raise outside funding of at least 10% of their total project budgets, the release said.

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, "Our friends Groups and volunteers are a big reason for the enduring success of the New York State park system. As we head into our 100th anniversary in 2024, I applaud Governor Hochul for helping these grassroots Friends organizations become even more effective partners for the coming decades."

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, "The partnership of friends groups and not-for-profit stewardship organizations is critical to DEC's sustained efforts to advance conservation, encourage responsible recreation, and improve visitor access on State lands. Thanks to Governor Hochul's support, the $1.8 million in grants announced today bolsters this important and ongoing work to improve State lands, sites, and facilities."

Parks & Trails New York Executive Director Paul Steely White said, "Behind many of our favorite outdoor experiences — hikes, picnics with our family, bike rides — there is a hard-working local organization making that experience possible. These amazing grassroots organizations do so much with elbow grease, expertise, and volunteerism ... but they also need the critical financial assistance our Park and Trail Partnership Grants provide. We are proud to work with OPHRP to ensure these groups, and the crucial work they do for our public lands, are supported in the benefit they provide for our communities. We are proud we've helped enable what literally amounts to billions of breathtaking experiences every year in our parks, greenway trails and other public lands."

Since its initial round in 2015, the Park and Trail Partnership Grant program has provided more than $8 million to dozens of non-profit organizations across the state, according to the release. The grants, matched by more than $2.7 million in private dollars, have provided funding towards capacity building efforts for grassroots park and trail supporting organizations, as well as volunteer-led improvement projects, the release said.