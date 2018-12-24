Is Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited (HKG:1428) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited (HKG:1428) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 6.1%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group in more detail.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How well does Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 28%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. The reality is that it is too early to consider Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 8 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group generates a yield of 6.1%, which is high for Capital Markets stocks.

Next Steps:

If you are building an income portfolio, then Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group is a complicated choice since it has some positive aspects as well as negative ones. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three important factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 1428's future growth? Valuation: What is 1428 worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it's not worth an infinite price. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there?

