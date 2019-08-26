How Do Bright Solar Limited’s (NSE:BRIGHT) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we are going to look at Bright Solar Limited (NSE:BRIGHT) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Bright Solar:

0.096 = ₹37m ÷ (₹507m - ₹124m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Bright Solar has an ROCE of 9.6%.

Does Bright Solar Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Bright Solar's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 12% average in the Construction industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Independently of how Bright Solar compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

We can see that , Bright Solar currently has an ROCE of 9.6%, less than the 16% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Bright Solar's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:BRIGHT Past Revenue and Net Income, August 26th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Bright Solar has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Bright Solar's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Bright Solar has total assets of ₹507m and current liabilities of ₹124m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 24% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.