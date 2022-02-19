Bright Spot: Don't fall for the curse of retirement

Pastor Rick Sams

Some reading this title immediately will identify with it. Others who started counting the day on which they could retire almost the minute they started their first job won’t appreciate the title one bit.

Obviously, lots of people feel a foreboding before that milestone or buyer’s remorse afterward based on the number of articles I’ve read with titles like: “Going Back To Work After You Retire,” “What If You Regret Retiring?” “Jobs You Can Do In Retirement,” the title above, and the one-word, non-word title: “Un-retiring.”

Research suggests that pre-pandemic, a full one-third of retirees returned to some kind of work after calling it quits.

The title I saw that terrorizes many, not just retirees, is: “What If ‘Entitlements’ (Social Security) Dry Up?”

We’ll come back to that.

I know there are some stereotypes of retirees that I might have had during my working years that I’ve concluded are patently untrue now that I’ve been retired for more than two years. Reverting to my career days of using alliteration in sermons, here goes.

PASSION – Don’t assume we no longer feel intensely about much of anything besides golf and card-playing. Causes and ideas still matter to us. Our hobbies and volunteer work still stir our hearts. It isn’t true that our sexual urges are gone. While intimacy changes, it doesn’t evaporate.

PHYSICAL – Though it is so true that our physical abilities are on the downhill slope, we aren’t dead yet. I’m reminded of the biblical truth every day when I get out of bed that “meanwhile we groan … outwardly we are wasting away….” (2 Corinthians 4:16; 5:1-5) Finish that verse before depression sets in … ”yet inwardly we are renewed day by day.” In our minds and spirits many of us are still 30. That’s true if we grow closer to the Lord in our sunset years.

PURPOSE – I know retirees (few) who veg in front of TV all day or endlessly binge on activities that bring benefits only to them. But many are engaged in serving their churches and communities that deeply touches and changes the lives of others.

However, we are PEOPLE, not commodities to be used. We’d like you to remember, pastor or committee chair, that when you call us to serve your organization we do have PRIORITIES of our own we’re allowed to pursue. We have families we love and want to serve. We have friends we want to hang out with. We have hobbies that we enjoy that we pushed aside for many years because we were so busy earning a living that we couldn’t get a life. We now have discretionary time and want to use some of it, alright, lots of it, just to enjoy the remaining years we have left. We earned it.

But lest that “we deserve it” attitude dominate our decisions about how we invest our time, we all should admit the entitlement attitude is a major curse in our culture, not retirement. It doesn’t look good on seniors who sometimes act like everyone ought to jump when we speak because we deserve it.

It doesn’t serve anyone well.

The golden years can just be an ugly yellow for some, but it should be a time to just get better with age, like fine wine.

“But inwardly we are renewed day by day.”

Rick Sams is pastor emeritus of Alliance Friends Church.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Bright Spot: Don't fall for the curse of retirement