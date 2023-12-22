Bright Spot: Yes, Virginia, there really was a Santa Claus

The above is the title of one of the most famous editorials in newspaper lore.

I don’t know what you believe in Santa Claus, but I do know Christians are conflicted about whether St. Nick should play a prominent role in the Christmas stories they tell their children.

But there really was a Santa Claus. At least there was a historical figure like him who started the legend and lore of Sinterklaas, the Dutch version.

His name was Nicholas. He was a real person and leader of the church in third century Turkey (Myra). He was born to a wealthy Greek family but became an orphan who later was raised by his uncle. That parental substitute taught him to be a follower of Jesus. Walking in the footsteps of Jesus (1 Peter 2:21) made the young Nicholas very generous, giving away large amounts of his fortune over the course of his life.

According to tradition he gave three poor sisters three bags of gold so they had enough for a dowry, which likely saved them from a life of prostitution. Over his lifetime, he gave away his entire fortune to the poor and those in need. The stories of his generosity and miracle working powers took on a life of their own over the centuries and continents. This explains the various names he was called and mystical powers he possessed.

When we choose to follow Jesus, we are to walk “in his steps” and be imitators of him (Ephesians 5:1; I Peter 2:21). This means being generous and giving. “For God so loved the world He gave …” And what did he give? His most precious possession, his only Son, to die in our place. Jesus came at Christmas to take the punishment of eternal separation from God, upon himself on the cross. He was separated from God, so we don’t have to be.

So whatever we call the central figure of Christmas, remember the holiday’s name starts with Christ, not Kris, Nick or Santa. The true spirit of Christmas is the Spirit of Christ.

