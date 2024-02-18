Bright weather to wrap-up the weekend; temperatures quickly rise this week
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking a gradual warm up this week.
The year started with markets bracing for almost six interest rate cuts this year. So much for that narrative.
Jay Powell's political conundrum is getting more challenging with each new week of 2024.
This week, OpenAI stunned the blogosphere with the release of Sora, a new AI model that can generate videos in impressively high fidelity. Elsewhere, startup Score released a dating app exclusive to people with good to excellent credit scores.
These toasty socks might make you want winter to last a little bit longer.
This week's TMA: Zuckerberg thinks the Quest 3 is a 'better product' than Apple's Vision Pro, Waymo robotaxis crash into the same pickup truck, twice, United Airlines grounds new Airbus fleet over no smoking sign law.
Here's what the latest health news says about exercise, depression and more.
Headwinds such as elevated prices compared to gas vehicles, higher financing costs, and lack of charging infrastructure among other issues have put a lid on EV growth in the US. But on the flip side, it’s an extremely advantageous time for consumers looking to buy or lease an EV.
Swift fans share emotional reactions across social media after hearing the speculation-fueled song live.
Investors are bracing for a potential Producer Price Inflation surprise after the CPI report spooked markets.
In a little over a week’s time (February 26-29) around 85,000 or so attendees will descend upon the Fira de Barcelona for Mobile World Congress 2024. Like every other major in-person event, the last few years have been rocky for MWC.
This week, we drive the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, Kia Seltos and Subaru WRX, and discuss Chrysler's Halcyon EV, electric Kia Stinger replacement and more.
It's the NBA All-Star break, though it's still important to look into any of these free agents to improve your roster. Check out our latest waiver wire suggestions to boost your lineups before the break is over.
The San Francisco Giants said goodbye this week to a uniform patch that advertised Cruise and its robotaxis — the latest fallout for the GM self-driving subsidiary and its controversial presence in the city. The marketing partnership, which was announced in August 2023, will continue, but with another GM brand. For the 2024 baseball season, SF Giants uniforms will show the Chevrolet logo with the "EV" in bolded orange.
Gas prices in the U.S. are rising again. As of Feb. 15, the national average gas price stood at $3.28 per gallon, up $0.12 from a week ago. A seasonal trend along with geopolitics in the Middle East play a role.
If AI in 2023 was all about the big companies like Nvidia, Google, and Microsoft, 2024 is shaping up to be about the smaller players catching the wave.
Here's what you need to know, including the top teams and players to watch, as the season begins Friday.
It's time for the NASCAR Cup Series' biggest race of the year: the Daytona 500. Here's how to tune in.
An outlet claims a BMW executive confirmed the next M5 Touring for the U.S., the executive denied it. But reliable insiders say the wagon's on its way.
We still can’t stop thinking about the Apple Vision Pro.
Squirrel away something warm for next winter or prep for warmer days ahead; we spotted a fleece for $45 (from $90) and a vest for $55 (from $160).