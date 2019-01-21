Brightcom Group Limited (NSE:BCG): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You?

After looking at Brightcom Group Limited’s (NSE:BCG) latest earnings announcement (31 March 2018), I found it useful to revisit the company’s performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether Brightcom Group’s performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

Check out our latest analysis for Brightcom Group

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Was BCG’s weak performance lately a part of a long-term decline?

BCG’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2018) of ₹4.1b has declined by -5.2% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 34%, indicating the rate at which BCG is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Let’s examine what’s transpiring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

NSEI:BCG Income Statement Export January 21st 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, Brightcom Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 13% exceeds the IN Software industry of 6.9%, indicating Brightcom Group has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Brightcom Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 34% to 21%.

What does this mean?

Brightcom Group’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I suggest you continue to research Brightcom Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for BCG’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for BCG’s outlook. Financial Health: Are BCG’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



