Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) shareholders have endured a 52% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And unfortunately for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. To wit the share price is down 52% in that time. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 33% lower than three years ago). But it's up 8.5% in the last week. The buoyant market could have helped drive the share price pop, since stocks are up 6.6% in the same period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Brightcove wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Brightcove grew its revenue by 2.0% over the last year. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 52% loss for shareholders, over the year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Brightcove

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, Brightcove shareholders did even worse, losing 52%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 2%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Brightcove better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Brightcove .

