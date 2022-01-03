Brighten Your Bathroom with These Fresh 2022 Paint Trends
Experts share the shades that will be most popular in the year ahead.
Experts share the shades that will be most popular in the year ahead.
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski shared his reaction to Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the Jets.
"In reality, it was literally things stuck together with staples and tape."View Entire Post ›
A “rabid Karen” was caught on video calling her “children” and telling them “this is your Asian family” during a racist rant in a Las Vegas hotel parking lot. The video, posted by TikTok user @peachmegladon on Dec. 31, 2021, shows an unidentified woman getting physical with the person trying to film her after she allegedly assaulted them during a confrontation in the parking lot, The Daily Dot reported. Although @peachmegladon did not provide details about the events prior to the filming of the video, the TikTok user wrote in their video’s caption that the woman attacked them twice.
PoliceJeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents.The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.A source close to Giuffre exclusively told The Daily Beast that h
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a message for the media after Antonio Brown's tenure in Tampa Bay ended in abrupt fashion Sunday.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home
Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump refuse to comply with subpoena from NY attorney general
Move over, Lawrence Tynes. There's a new record-holder at Lambeau Field.
How did Mike Tomlin keep Antonio Brown in check?
Jazmin Grimaldi shared a slideshow of images on Instagram celebrating 2021, including a snap with her half-siblings
Here's the latest report on what transpired between Antonio Brown and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians before Brown's abrupt exit from the team Sunday.
Jim Corsi played 10 seasons in the MLB for five teams. He revealed that he has Stage IV liver cancer and colon cancer and does not have long to live.
Tony Dungy has never been quiet regarding his feelings about Antonio Brown. That continued after one of the strangest moments of the wide receiver's career.
This didn’t help the Chiefs’ chances of winning on Sunday.
The North State will be hit with a series of winter storms this week that will bring rain to the valley and snow to higher elevations.
Eyewitness accounts report shed ablaze before fires burned more than 6,200 acres just northwest of Denver
Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing trading Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks as part of what is now a three-team deal sending Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic .@Stadium. Source: Twitter ...
You’ve probably seen Prince William and Kate Middleton’s holiday photo , which was featured on their Christmas...
While Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan over at FOX Sports were mocking brown, Bill Cowher treated the matter as it was -- serious.
After a second awkward exchange took place between Sajak and Raven, he mentioned “a lot of tension” that was beginning to build.