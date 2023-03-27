Brighten up your beauty routine with these spring scents—Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Viktor & Rolf

Jump into spring with these 10 perfumes.

From florals and fruits to citrus and candy, spritzing on spring scents is a great way to leave the dreariness of winter behind. To help you celebrate the incoming of brighter days and blooming flowers, we’ve rounded up 10 spring perfume picks from brands like Burberry, Clinique and Armani. Spray one on as the finishing touch to your getting-ready routine this season.

1. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia

Experience florals in full bloom with Gucci's Flora Gorgeous Gardenia.

While Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia revolves around—you guessed it—floral notes, it brings you back to childhood with its nostalgic top notes of popsicles and lollipops. The brand describes this eau de parfum as being rich with pear blossom accord, white gardenia, solar jasmine and sweet brown sugar. It comes in three sizes: 1 ounce, 1.6 ounces and 3.3 ounces. The mini version is a portable 0.25-ounce rollerball.

"Got this perfume for Christmas from my husband and I love it," writes one of its Sephora fans. "It’s sweet yet floral, it smells clean and it settles into my skin so softly. It’s not too strong or offensive yet lasts all day.”

$170 at Sephora

2. Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Mist

Wrap your body in a rich, floral scent with the Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Hair & Body Fragrance Mist.

Reviewed's beauty writer Sara Miranda understands the hype behind the TikTok-famous Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Mist all too well after testing it alongside its same-scented body cream. She described the aroma as "a mix of freshly-picked flowers with a whiff of that cologne the guy you like is always wearing." The fragrance lingers without being overwhelming, she indicated in her review. The body mist is offered in 3- or 8-ounce bottles.

Starting at $24 at Sephora

3. Burberry Her Blossom

Enjoy a musky scent with Burberry's Her.

Transport yourself to a sunny spring afternoon in the heart of London with one of Burberry’s most popular scents. The Her Blossom Eau de Toilette fills the nose with notes of plum blossom, raspberry, cherry mandarin, sandalwood and spicy musk—all of which accompany a warm vanilla base note. It’s available in 0.25- and 0.33-ounce sprays as well as 1-, 1.6- and 3.3-ounce bottles.

"Literally so obsessed," gushes one Sephora reviewer. "Everyone needs this perfume, and it lasts so so long. I smelled it on my clothes for a week.

Starting at $33 at Sephora

4. Skylar Sun Shower

Liven things up with Skylar's Sun Shower.

Have spring cleaning on your mind? Skylar’s Sun Shower Eau de Parfum evokes cleanliness with its fresh-smelling scent. It’s described as earthy and woody with notes of lemon leaves, jasmine tea and meadow greens. It comes in a 1.7-ounce bottle and a 0.33-ounce mini spray.

"This is the perfect everyday scent for a light and fresh kind of day," writes one of its Sephora fans. "I wore it for about six to seven hours, and it lasted well for me. Definitely a vacation, brunch and coffee-date staple."

Starting at $21.75 at Sephora

5. Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb

Mix flowers with vanilla to get Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb.

Viktor&Rolf’s Flowerbomb is the quintessential spring aroma, thanks to its botanical notes of jasmine, cattleya orchids, orange blossom and rosebud with spicy patchouli and a vanilla base. The mega-popular eau de parfum is available in six sizes: 0.33, 0.68, 1, 1.7, 3.4 and 5 ounces.

One of its Sephora fans writes: "There is nothing like this perfume. It’s so sexy, spicy, floral and feminine. It’s not overly sweet. I'm someone who adores sweet feminine perfumes. I wear those for everyday wear. But this is the perfume you wear on a date night! [My partner] loves when I wear it, says I smell so good and can’t keep his hands off of me."

Starting at $33 at Sephora

6. Clinique Happy

Hop into spring with Clinique Happy.

Get ready to smile! Clinique’s Happy Eau de Parfum aims to bring you joy with its uplifting aromas of ruby red grapefruit, bergamot, Hawaiian wedding flower and spring mimosa. The perfume comes in 1, 1.7 and 3.4 ounces.

"This smell has been the same for years," writes one of its 1,700-plus Ulta fans. "My mom used to wear this when I was growing up, and now I wear it! It still smells the same and is so good! It last[s] a long time, and I always get compliments!"

Starting at $26 at Ulta

7. Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Lily

Go for a fruity, feminine scent with Dolce & Gabbana's Dolce Lily.

Dolce & Gabbana aims to give you a confidence boost with its "sparkling fruity-floral" option called Dolce Lily. Upon spraying it, you’re instantly hit with a burst of passion fruit, pink lily accord, zesty citrus, Italian bergamot, sandalwood and musk. This flirty and feminine eau de toilette comes in a 1.7-ounce bottle.

"I absolutely love this perfume," raves one Ulta reviewer. "The smell is fresh and floral and sexy all in one! I highly recommend to anyone wanting something new to try. I get asked all the time what I'm wearing and many have to buy it for themselves. Buy it! You won't be disappointed."

$108 at Ulta

8. Marc Jacobs Perfect

Blend together musky, sweet and floral notes with Marc Jacobs' Perfect.

Marc Jacobs Perfect is an ideal fragrance for spring with its refreshing smell. According to the brand, the eau de parfum possesses notes of rhubarb, daffodil, creamy almond milk, cedarwood and musky cashmeran. It's available in 0.25, 1, 1.6 and 3.3 ounces.

Many of its Sephora fans appreciate its superior staying power: "I love this perfume. I have over 30 perfumes and this is in the top five for scent and longevity. It is a scent you can smell on yourself throughout the day and not a lot of perfumes do that. The rhubarb is so pronounced and juicy! And who doesn’t want to smell delicious and juicy? One of my new faves."

Starting at $30 at Sephora

9. Ellis Brooklyn Florist

Enliven your beauty routine with Ellis Brooklyn Florist.

Ellis Brooklyn's Florist, a self-described "citrus floral," offers the best of both worlds when it comes to brightening your day with traces of both spring and summer. The fragrance calls on the former with notes of honeysuckle and lily of the valley while hints of Italian bergamot, tuberose petals and pear allow you to enter a summer state of mind. It's available in a 0.33-ounce spray and a 1.7-ounce bottle.

"Incredible light and fragrant floral," writes one reviewer. "Transports you to a garden with each spritz. I cannot get enough!"

Starting at $32 at Ellis Brooklyn

10. Armani My Way

Brighten up your beauty routine with My Way by Armani.

Channel the olfactory experience of walking through a field of fresh flowers by way of Armani's My Way. The "classic floral" fragrance is comprises notes of orange blossom, tuberose and vanilla. It comes in four sizes: a 0.34-ounce spray and 1-, 1.7 and 3-ounce bottles.

"If you like bright, fruity, almost candy-like scents, then this will be right up your alley," says one Sephora customer. "It's a fresh, sparking, sweet scent without being too sweet to the point where it gives you a headache. And the lasting power is great! I already have the 50 ml, but It's so yummy I wanna get the travel size just so I have it on me at all times!"

Starting at $34 at Sephora

