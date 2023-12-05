Brighten a Christmas case No. 11: Mother and daughter recently lost their home

The mother and 10-year-old daughter in Brighten a Christmas case No. 11 are homeless.

Four years ago, they moved to Mansfield from out of state after the woman's fiance and father of her daughter died.

She and her daughter were living in a hotel, but they had to leave when the building caught on fire. They stayed with relatives for a period, but circumstances made it impossible to stay because there was not enough room.

Mom is working with Wayfinders Ohio to find a place to live. She has recently taken peer recovery supporter training offered in conjunction with Richland County Job and Family Services, Catalyst Life Services and Success Unlimited Programs to try to find a job.

Donors who want to help this family may contribute cash, checks or gift cards at any of the nine Richland County locations of Mechanics Bank. People who want to donate specifically to case No. 11 should not that on the envelope.

Brighten a Christmas is in its 77th campaign.

