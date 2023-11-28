Brighten a Christmas No. 6: Woman seeking home where she can raise grandchildren

The 57-year-old woman in Brighten a Christmas case No. 6 is raising her three grandchildren by herself and is looking for a home.

She is currently staying at Wayfinders Ohio, the local homeless shelter, and is on a fixed income.

"She has been having a rough time right now. All her money goes to application fees so that she can try to find them stable housing," her case manager wrote. "She is sweet, and her grandkids are very sweet and polite. They told me they were not expecting anything for Christmas this year."

Brighten A Christmas logo

The grandmother has had custody of the children since 2021 because their mother is in prison in Michigan, where she is serving a 15-year sentence.

Donors who want to help this family may contribute cash, checks or gift cards at any of the nine Richland County locations of Mechanics Bank. People who want to donate specifically to case No. 6 should note that on the envelope.

Brighten a Christmas is in its 77th campaign.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Brighten a Christmas family of 4 looking for home