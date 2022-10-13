Brighten your smile for 40% off with the Philips Sonicare 5300
The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 provides a deep clean while protecting your delicate gumline.
No other rechargeable electric toothbrush has three customizable modes of cleaning and this one is on sale for just under $60.
The Amazon Prime Day sales event is almost over. Have you checked your shopping cart lately? Those deals are about to expire. If you really want to clean up with some jaw-dropping discounts, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush is selling for 40% off during the final hours of this sale event.
This revolutionary toothbrush allows you to enjoy a customizable brushing experience. Special sensors and timers ensure you always brush for the recommended amount of time, while ensuring your level of scrubbing is neither too hard or too soft.
Three different brush modes—clean, white and gum care—also allow for a customized brushing experience. A pressure sensor within the brush head protects teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure, and the vibrating head of the brush simultaneously massages the gums gently while giving your teeth a deeper cleaning than you'd get from a manual toothbrush.
Over 10,000 5-star Amazon reviews don't lie. Reviewers say this brush is second only to an hour or more in a dentist's chair (ambient sounds of drilling not included). If you're ready to invest in yourself during this sales event, snag this deal before it's too late.
