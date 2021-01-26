Here Are The Brightest Decor Buys of the Season

Rachel Fletcher
  • If you’re like me and need a little more motivation to <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/stylish-shower-curtains?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shower" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shower</a> these days (yes, I’ll admit it), a spectacular velour and terry towel might do the trick. $120, SSENSE. <a href="https://www.ssense.com/en-us/everything-else/product/lateral-objects/orange-and-yellow-arc-towel/6679461" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Once you’re all cleaned up, you’ll want your mirror to be equally as vibrant as your towel. Hairstylist turned textile artist Sumayyah Haqq-Lebakken works in a palette that won’t disappoint. $35, Suzari Designs. <a href="https://shopsuzaridesigns.com/collections/mirrors/products/orange-cream-and-pink-rope-mirror" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • These off-kilter candleholders by artist Blake Alexander would also make a great Valentine’s Day gift for the decor lover in your life. $70, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/932682167/orange-contemporary-candle-holder-in?ref=shop_home_active_7&frs=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Fellow joy seekers, look no further: When London-based artist <a href="https://yinkailori.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yinka Ilori" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Yinka Ilori</a> announced a home goods line in December, your wishes were granted. It’s hard to choose a favorite from the pattern-packed collection, which features kitchenware, textiles, and trays, but these jacquard cushion covers are a sure standout. $103, Yinka Ilori Store. <a href="https://shop.yinkailori.com/products/ere-cushion" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Combining two trends we adore—joy and a checkered print—these tiny glass trays are handmade by U.K.-based artist David Perry. $25, Nata Concept Store. <a href="https://www.nataconceptstore.com/product-page/nata-checker-tray" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If anyone understood the importance of whimsy in design, it was Ettore Sottsass. Also available in equally exciting shades of pink, red, and green, this stool, manufactured by Kartell, was designed in tribute to the legendary figure. $425, 2Modern. <a href="https://www.2modern.com/products/pilastro-stool-side-table?variant=298937319433" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Since it doesn’t appear that <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/puzzle-mania-is-here?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:puzzles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">puzzles</a> are going anywhere anytime soon, why not challenge yourself with a piece that doubles as art? $25, Areaware. <a href="https://www.areaware.com/collections/puzzles/products/gradient-puzzle-original?variant=31811770974280" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • A collaboration between Tetra and Japanese brand Tsubota Pearl, these polycarbonate lighters—available in two colorways—will upgrade your tabletop. $45, Tetra. <a href="https://www.shop-tetra.com/products/portal-lighter?variant=37457403281607" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This delightful LED lamp, reminiscent of a blooming flower, will shine a light on all the adorable objects you’re adorning your home with. Since it’s both portable and rechargeable, you can take this mood booster wherever you go. $113, 2Modern. <a href="https://www.2modern.com/products/bud-portable-table-lamp?variant=30317063405613" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • No leopards were harmed in the making of this Cold Picnic blanket, crafted of a cotton-poly blend in the U.S. $200, Coming Soon. <a href="https://comingsoonnewyork.com/products/leopard-knit-blanket" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Now I’m not making any promises, but my Palette Pot—which is housing a very happy <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/popular-houseplant-trends-spring-2018?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pilea peperomioides" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pilea peperomioides</a> at the moment—is one of those objects that makes me happy every time I look at it. Personally, I think it’d be irresponsible not to share such a source of joy with you. $15, Palette Pots. <a href="https://palettepots.com/collections/frontpage/products/the-cyn?variant=33684330872891" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • You might know Barcelona brand Los Objetos Decorativos for their now Instagram-famous <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/seashell-decor-for-the-modern-age?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seashell vases," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">seashell vases,</a> but I’m also partial to this wavy vase (also available in lime) via Yowie. $230, Yowie. <a href="https://www.shopyowie.com/products/cornflower-blue-waves-vase" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Another Insta favorite, vintage retailer <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/inside-the-uber-cool-world-of-bi-rite-studio?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bi-Rite Studio" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bi-Rite Studio</a> launched their own line of mirrors just this summer. $895, Bi-Rite. <a href="https://biritestudio.com/products/copy-of-capsule-mirror" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Let’s get loud

