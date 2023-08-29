Brightest and fullest moon will be out Wednesday night!
If you miss it, the next time to see the Blue Moon will be in 2026.
Russia is heading back to the Moon as it tries to reassert itself as a significant world power in the wake of its war on Ukraine. A rocket carrying the Luna-25 craft will mark Russia’s first lunar mission since 1976. The expedition will attempt to land the exploration vehicle on the moon’s south pole, hoping to dig up water ice beneath the surface. You can tune in to watch the launch here.
The Biden administration revealed the first 10 drugs that will face the Medicare negotiation process under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Despite their $30,000+ price, Nvidia's H100 GPUs are a hot commodity -- to the point where they are typically back-ordered. Earlier this year, Google Cloud announced the private preview launch of its H100-powered A3 GPU virtual machines, which combines Nvidia's chips with Google's custom-designed 200 Gpbs Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs). Now, at its Cloud Next conference, Google announced that it will launch the A3 into general availability next month.
At its Cloud Next conference today, Google Cloud announced Cross-Cloud Network, a new feature that will make life easier for these businesses. Cross-Cloud Network is a global networking platform that, in Google's words, was "designed to enable customers to gain access to Google services more easily from any cloud." Among other things, Google promises that using Cross-Cloud Network will reduce network latency by 35 percent and total cost of ownership by 40 percent, compared to connecting applications without routing the traffic over Google's network.
Google launched Kubernetes back in 2014 as an open source project to help manage containers. Over time, as it has become a cloud native mainstay, the company has continued to support the open source project, while offering its own commercial version called GKE (short for Google Kubernetes Engine). Today, at Google Cloud Next, the company launched a new enterprise version of GKE.
AlloyDB, Google's fully managed PostgresSQL-compatible database service, is gaining a few AI smarts. Google today announced the launch of AlloyDB AI, an integrated set of capabilities built into AlloyDB for PostgreSQL to support developers in building generative AI apps using their own data. AlloyDB AI, available in preview via AlloyDB Omni (which is moving from a technical preview to public preview), provides built-in support for vector embeddings -- delivering the foundation for AI search apps and more.
August has been a challenging month for investors. September isn't typically much better.
Max has struck a deal with AMC to feature some of its more recent programming from September 1st to October 31st.
A look at each top decision-maker's entire record across three categories: draft picks, trades and free-agent signings.
"I have a dragon, he likes to move his tail..."
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington, who first shared the screen together in 2004's "Man on Fire," reunite in the new action sequel.
Nissan reportedly gave its dealers details about its future products, including the next-generation Armada and three new EVs.
Ronald Acuna Jr. has been a big MVP favorite most of the season.
The program informed its athletes of the decision on Sunday morning, according to ESPN. It was reportedly "devastating" for the team, 20 of whom are seniors.