Brightline announces twice-delayed Orlando start

Telegram, the popular chat app with 800 million monthly active users, is rolling out a self-custodial crypto wallet. The move is set to solidify its presence in the lively crypto community that has emerged from its chat platform and can potentially help drive the masses into the crypto space. Telegram and TON Foundation jointly announced the new self-custodial wallet, called TON Space, on Wednesday at Singapore's Token2049 crypto conference which boasts more than 10,000 attendees.