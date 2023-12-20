Brightline, Costco progress, growth and development topped Martin County news in 2023

Keith Burbank, Treasure Coast Newspapers
·6 min read

MARTIN COUNTY — A milestone for Brightline, a major step for Costco and a David vs. Goliath lawsuit played major roles in shaping Martin County news in 2023.

These stories, and many others, were among the biggest of the year that shaped the lives of Martin County residents.

Here are some of the top local stories that dominated TCPalm coverage of Martin County this year:

Brightline becomes a reality

Many thought it never would happen. Martin and Indian River counties spent millions of dollars trying to keep it from happening.

But 11 years and $6 billion later, Brightline began running its higher-speed passenger railroad through the Treasure Coast on Sept. 22.

After beginning service in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties in 2018, Brightline’s colorful trains quickly became a staple along the corridor between downtown Miami and Orlando International Airport, running 32 times a day through rural and residential neighborhoods and downtowns such as Stuart.

And just as critics had warned, it didn’t take long for the railroad to experience its first fatality on the Treasure Coast. On its seventh day of full operation, Sept. 28, a northbound Brightline train hit and killed a 25-year-old homeless man just north of Midway Road in St. Lucie County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara cited “strong evidence to suggest that he may potentially have committed suicide.”

There was good news from Brightline as well in 2023. In October, officials announced they had begun a site-selection process for a Treasure Coast station in either Martin or St. Lucie county. The new station is to be open by early 2028, Brightline said.

Growth and development

A tentative timeline was released in November for opening of the long-awaited, much-debated and highly anticipated Costco complex on South Kanner Highway in Stuart. Developers said they expect the store to open in spring 2025, if the weather cooperates.

The 49-acre project — which is to include a Costco Wholesale Corp. store, 18-pump gas station, stores, restaurants and 378 apartment units — also will have a public connector road, between Kanner Highway and Willoughby Boulevard, paid for by developers and donated to the city.

County commissioners sparked controversy in December when they voted to change the definition of the "rural lifestyle" land-use designation. That eventually may mean fewer acres of farmland in the county.

If approved by state officials, the changes would allow for development on at least 3,000 acres within 6,000 feet of an urban-services boundary. Previously, it allowed development on at least 1,000 acres adjacent to an urban- services boundary.

When the "rural lifestyle" designation was first approved by the county in 2022, it prompted a lawsuit that was rejected by the courts but overturned by the State Administration Commission.

That paved the way for the controversial Atlantic Fields development with a golf course and more than 300 homes in Hobe Sound. The changes could pave the way for another huge development, Calusa Creek Ranch, a nearly-4,000-acre project comprising two 18-hole golf courses, 175 single-family homes and 24 golf cottages at SW Kanner Highway and SW Bridge Road.

Also new to the development pipeline in 2023 was Storie FL, a 4,000-home proposal in southern Martin County. It would be on 2,700 acres at SW Pratt Whitney and SW Bridge roads, and would be a walkable community built around canals and open spaces.

"In response to the book banning throughout our country and Martin County, I have created this quilt to remind all of us that these few of so many more books that are banned or targeted, need to be proudly displayed and protected," said Grace Linn, 100, of Jensen Beach, while addressing the Martin County School Board during public comment, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 500 SE Ocean Blvd in Stuart. Pulitzer Prize winner Toni Morrison and best-selling young-adult novelist Jodi Picoult are some of the writers whose works were removed from the Martin County School District's middle and high schools last month.

Book challenges, removals

Hundreds of books were removed from Treasure Coast school libraries after they were challenged.

James Patterson, Jodi Picoult and even Anne Frank were among the authors and subjects removed from Treasure Coast school libraries this year, as districts waded through hundreds of book challenges.

In Martin County, more than 80 books were removed after Julie Marshall filed challenges. The topic never was addressed by the School Board because the books were removed at the school or district administration level. However, hundreds of book supporters crowded the board meeting in March demanding the books be replaced.

Stuart wins landmark lawsuit, stands to receive millions

Stuart is expecting to receive more than $100 million as part of a $10.3 billion legal settlement with global chemical company 3M Co. over water contamination.

Stuart is among about 300 communities nationwide that sued 3M and other companies over potentially harmful substances used in firefighting foam and other consumer products. Stuart's case was scheduled for trial in June but was delayed to allow time for settlement negotiations.

The agreement compensates water providers such as Stuart for pollution caused by "forever chemicals," or perfluorinated and polyfluorinated substances, known as PFAS. PFAS are also found in nonstick, water- and-grease-resistant products such as clothing and cookware.

The chemicals don't degrade naturally in the environment and have been linked to health problems such as cancer and liver and immune-system damage.

The money will be used toward the city's new water-filtration system, officials said.

Mike Mortell, pictured, has served as Stuart mayor and city attorney. He is slated to become the city's next permanent manager after being appointed to the interim position in March 2023.
New leaders step up

Stuart ushered in a new city manager in June with the promotion of Mike Mortell, who had been interim city manager and before that as city attorney.

Mortell was interim city manager for 2½ months following the resignation of David Dyess. He became city attorney in 2013 after serving for a decade on the City Commission as mayor and as a commissioner.

Change came to Indiantown as well when the Village Council selected former Martin County Administrator Taryn Kryzda as interim village manager in January and made her role permanent in April.

Kryzda had been the longest-serving administrator in Martin County before she retired in June. The County Commission promoted her deputy, Don Donaldson to the county's top job.

Change at the top wasn't limited to municipal and county government, either. Martin County schools got a new superintendent following the abrupt resignation of John Millay in February, less than three years into his $170,000 position. Millay gave no reason for his unexpected departure, saying only that it was time for him to leave.

The School Board promoted Deputy Superintendent Michael Maine in April, giving him a four-year $235,000 contract.

Trump on trial in Fort Pierce

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon scheduled former President Donald Trump's classified documents criminal trial to begin Aug. 14 at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce at 101 N. U.S. 1. She has since rescheduled it to May 20-31, 2024.
Former President Donald Trump’s federal criminal trial began to unfold in Fort Pierce earlier this summer, with the first pretrial hearing taking place July 18. Other hearings took place throughout the summer at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in the case of United States v. Donald Trump and Waltine “Walt” Nauta.

Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, who worked for Trump, are codefendants.

Trump and his codefendants are charged with mishandling federal documents uncovered on Aug. 8, 2022, at Trump’s Palm Beach County Mar-a-Lago property.

Trump hasn't yet attended a hearing here, but he is expected to appear in Fort Pierce once the trial kicks off in 2024. It's slated to begin May 20, although prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to delay it until after the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Staff writers Will Greenlee, Gianna Montesano, Arnie Rosenberg, Nick Slater and Colleen Wixon contributed to this report.

