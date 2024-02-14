Brightline crossings deadly; DeSantis funds illegal immigration; Great question? | Letters

Brightline: Certain railroad crossings death traps

Some of your recent articles feature the benefits of Brightline, but ignore the negative and dangerous impact on the communities.

The intersections in downtown Jensen Beach, Confusion Corner in Stuart, and down the street at Kanner and Dixie Highway are death traps. These intersections were designed long ago and badly so, long before the introduction of 100-mph trains. The warning signs and track improvements done to get Brightline up and running are totally insufficient.

I have read articles that suggest car-train collisions are the fault of the drivers. In part, they might well be, but can anyone who is honest suggest the intersections themselves are not the greatest cause?

The amount of traffic over these routes is huge. And certainly not every driver is a local who will fully anticipate the danger of following the car ahead into the intersection.

I have been through these intersections countless times and find them confusing and threatening each and every time. The agencies involved in road planning certainly were outflanked by politicians and big money.

Brightline seems a cruel joke. And the noise is ruining the quality of life for thousands who live near the tracks.

One article states there have been “at least six deaths.” For the sake of the families involved and the safety of all, I suggest you get a better handle on the number of attributed deaths or at least mention the number of others that are suspect.

It is important to tell the whole truth and keep us informed about Brightline. People are going to suffer at the dangerous intersections if they are not completely overhauled. And who will pay for that?

Art DeMartini, Palm City

A Brightline train crashed into a car Thursday evening Dec. 21, 2023, at Confusion Corner in Stuart, Florida.

DeSantis wrong: Floridians paying cost of illegal immigrants

In your Feb. 2 edition, I read where our governor is sending Florida National Guard and State Guard members to Texas to assist in protecting that state's southern border.

It is interesting to note that on May 10, when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1718, he said:

"In Florida, we will not stand idly by while the federal government abandons its lawful duty to protect our country. The legislation I signed today gives Florida the most ambitious anti-illegal immigration laws in the country ... ensuring the Florida taxpayers are not footing the bill for illegal immigration."

Therefore, I ask our governor: "Who is picking up this tab?"

As I see it, we will be footing the bill for sending our guard members to the Lone Star State. There is no other payer than the citizen taxpayers of Florida.

Ronald D. Roberts, Sebastian

A Florida state trooper leaves Shelby Park in Eagle Pass on Sunday February 4, 2024.

Big Brothers Big Sisters program great asset to preschool

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Reads program works with voluntary pre-kindergarten students in my center on their literacy skills by providing a one-to-one mentoring program.

Mentors work with students three times a week for 30 minutes to help increase literacy skills. In addition to literacy skills, VPK students enrolled in the program have the opportunity to participate in family literacy nights and Saturday community learning events at sites such as the Vero Beach Museum of Art, the Riverside Children’s Theater and the Environmental Learning Center.

Due to this program, VPK students’ vocabulary and reading skills have increased significantly.

Please support the Big Brother Big Sister mentoring program in our community. They are building relationships with children in positive ways.

Norma Gomez is the owner-director of Vero Beach Preschool.

Sick and tired of really great questions

Does everyone remember when awesome was the most misused word in casual conversation?

Ask for a glass of water in a restaurant, and the waitress would say: "awesome."

Tell the clerk in the dollar store that you had exact change, and the reply was "awesome."

How I hated that trite response. It was annoying and inappropriate in most cases no matter how cheerfully delivered.

Now I have a new pet peeve. Why is the response to every TV interviewer's question or any audience question at a lecture met with the same response: "That's a great question"?

Regardless of the significance or insignificance of the question posed, this seems to be the pat response. While it is understandable that sometimes the speaker needs a minute or two to formulate a response, couldn't he or she come up with a less pat response, something a bit more creative?

Like, "Hey, let me think about that for a minute" or "Gee, I hadn't thought about that before"?

"That's a great question" has become such a standard response that it doesn't mean anything anymore. It could be a truly thought-provoking question, a nonsensical question or even a stupid question (though we have been told there are no stupid questions, but we all know that's not really true) and the lecturer, politician, celebrity, whomever, has the same comeback: That's a great question.

I can't stand it anymore, which only leads me to ask, when will it stop? Which, when you think about it, is a really great question.

Julie Eisdorfer, Vero Beach

GOP illustrates what Dems deliver, too: Party over country

The absurdity of the Republican Party holds no bounds.

A proposal is made to greatly help with the immigration problem. You would think Republicans would be clamoring to learn all the details and doing whatever they can to support it. After all, this is their main Joe Biden complaint. But no, they were spending their time trying to impeach the secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas. You just can't make this stuff up.

American voters need to acknowledge what Donald Trump and his supporters in Congress have done to a once-vibrant party. In the desperate need to "kiss the ring," they are tearing apart the fabric of this country. The idea that you can lie all you want and then just say you didn't has become an epidemic. Entire TV stations have been developed to just spread disinformation.

The most distressing part is that both political parties treasure what is good for the party ahead of what is good for the country. The quality of our political representatives has been declining for quite some time.

Donald Doscher, Stuart

Wave of illegal immigrants swamps New York City

New York City is reeling from the impact of more than 125,000 new undocumented immigrants who have taken up residence in the Big Apple over the past year, with thousands more arriving by the week.

The city's mayor, Eric Adams, could not have expressed the magnitude of the crisis in more dire terms. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this.

This issue will destroy New York City. The cash-strapped city expects it will spend $12 billion over the next three years to provide for the needs of these new people who crossed illegally into our country.

Tom Tomlinson, Palm City

Martin County Fair doing fine; come out and enjoy

The Martin County Fair has been a celebrated event in our community for 65 years, bringing together more than 70,000 residents from throughout the Treasure Coast for the annual Fair and Youth Livestock Show.

The Martin County Fair Association Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization chartered in 1959, has more than 130 volunteer members who donate in excess of 10,000 hours of their personal time each year. Funds generated by their efforts are used to maintain fairground facilities and host other community events, as well as providing scholarship awards for local youth.

The Fair Association is a member of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, Florida Federation of Fairs and Livestock Shows and local chambers of commerce.

The January story about our former executive director failed to include the longstanding relationship of the fair with the community and all of the good it provides. Instead, it included unfounded information without evidence to support the allegations. The board of directors always addresses concerns following established protocols and will continue to do so. We are in full compliance with all grant applications and funding.

On behalf of the association, we welcome the readers of our community to join us at the fairgrounds, 2616 SE Dixie Highway, Stuart, through Feb 17 for entertainment, rides, livestock shows, food, and fun at this year’s Martin County Fair. Visit our website (www.martincountyfair.com) for more information.

Chester Edwards is president of the Martin County Fair Association Inc.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 'Great question'? What nonsense. Floridians pay for illegal immigrants