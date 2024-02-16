Brightline, FEC train horns to continue in Indian River as County Commission nixes quiet zones

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — County commissioners are willing to put up with train horns sounding more than 50 times a day rather than sacrifice the safety they believe those horns create.

The County Commission earlier this month decided not to impose quiet zones — horn-free areas ― at the 22 railroad crossings in unincorporated areas.

"I do not think that it is the time to take the safety measures that the horns provide away," said Commissioner Joe Earman. "It would be a step backwards if we took that away."

In the name of safety

The county, in fact, has a number of safety measures in place along the rail corridor that's shared by Brightline and Florida East Coast Railway. The county received $31.6 million in safety improvements from Brightline and the Florida Department of Transportation in 2021 in a settlement of its last remaining lawsuit against Brightline.

Those improvements included additional gates, sensors, signs, sidewalks and traffic signals at crossings.

"We worked hard to get those safety improvements," said Earman. "Are we really going to take away another safety measure after fighting so hard to get the ones we have?"

Even those millions in safety upgrades, and horns sounding day and night, don't guarantee safety, Earman pointed out.

"We are still having accidents, even with the (safety improvements) we have now."

A 29-year-old Vero Beach man was hit and killed by a Brightline train Jan. 29 as he walked along the tracks east of the 1800 block of Old Dixie Highway Southwest.

While some residents have complained the horns affect their quality of life, quieting the trains now would be "like driving your car without a seatbelt," said Commissioner Deryl Loar. "At this moment, it does not make sense to take them away.

"I think with time, people will get used to it," said Loar. "Florida East Coast Railway has been traveling through here for over 100 years. If you buy a home or start a business near the tracks, you have to know you're going to hear trains."

The Federal Railroad Administration

Responding to Loar at the Feb. 6 meeting, Federal Railroad Administration safety inspector Rory Newton recommended the county not impose quiet zones.

"It is a degradation of the safety at a grade crossing," said Newton. "I would not do it if I were a member of the community."

Even though Indian River County does ban train horns from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the regulation is unenforceable because it conflicts with a federal requirement that trains sound their horns 15-20 seconds before reaching a crossing.

Will other cities, counties seek quiet zones?

Indian River County's decision doesn't stop other governments in the county, specifically Vero Beach and Sebastian, from seeking to silence train horns. Sebastian has three crossings within its city limits. Officials in Vero Beach, which has five crossings, have said it would be better to consider quiet zones on a countywide basis.

Officials in St. Lucie and Martin counties have said they will wait for about a year and guage their experiences with the increase in train horns before deciding whether to seek formal quiet zones from the Federal Railroad Administration.

For his part, that's an approach Earman embraces.

"I really do feel we need to wait and see," said Earman. "It is just too soon to rush into anything."

Nick Slater is TCPalm’s Indian River County Watchdog reporter. You can reach him at Nick.Slater@tcpalm.com and 224-830-2875.

