Brightline gets green light for new Florida train station

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brightline will build its next train station in Stuart, city officials told the Business Journal.

Stuart officials were notified by the Miami-based train company that a formal announcement will be made March 11 at the future train site, said Misti Guertin, communications and digital marketing manager for the city of Stuart.

“We don’t have anything in writing, but we are under the assumption it’s happening,” Guertin told the Business Journal.

Photos: 2024 hurricane names

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.