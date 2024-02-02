Brightline installs red-light cameras at Melbourne crossing where fatal accidents occurred

Brightline this week installed a type of red-light camera system at the Melbourne rail crossing where two fatal accidents occurred two days apart last month.

Three people in motor vehicles died in those Jan. 10 and Jan. 12 accidents, which authorities believe resulted from drivers illegally going around crossing gates that were deployed as the Brightline trains were approaching.

The crossing at W.H. Jackson Street, south of downtown Melbourne and west of U.S. 1, is the first in Brevard County to get such a camera system, designed to catch motorists illegally going through a rail crossing at a time a train is approaching. Brightline has installed similar systems at some of its rail crossings in Miami-Dade County.

Brightline has installed a solar-powered camera at the crossing on W.H. Jackson Street in Melbourne. The intersection was the site of two fatal car-train accidents on Jan 10 and Jan. 12.

Brightline operates 32 passenger trains a day between Orlando International Airport and Miami — 16 in each direction — that pass through 50 rail crossings in Brevard. Florida East Coast Railway operates freight service along the Brevard rail corridor and has jurisdiction over the corridor.

The Melbourne camera system at the W.H. Jackson Street crossing was installed as part of a partnership between Brightline and the Florida East Coast Railway Police Department.

Katie Mitzner, director of public affairs for Brightline, said the cameras are designed to take a video of motorists who drive their vehicles through the rail crossing when the red lights are flashing or the crossing arms are down. The motorists will be mailed a notice that includes a still photo from the video, and the information will forwarded to the Melbourne Police Department.

However, Ben Slover, a community services sergeant and public information officer for the Melbourne Police Department, said Melbourne police have no plan to ticket motorists who are caught on camera running the crossing lights. Slover said enforcement could come under the purview of the Florida East Coast Railway police, since that railway has jurisdiction over the tracks.

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey said he sees the main functions of the cameras as a way to document the frequency of motorists illegally going through the crossing, as well as a deterrent against drivers doing it in the first place.

Although Melbourne police do not plan to ticket motorists solely based on the images taken with the cameras, Alfrey said motorists will be ticketed if Melbourne police are present near a crossing and catch drivers in the act.

The red-light camera system also can be moved to other rail crossings, if needed.

A Brightline train heads south Thursday evening at W.H. Jackson Street in Melbourne. On the right side of the photo is the newly installed solar-powered video camera designed to catch motorists illegally going through the crossing.

Brightline recently has taken other steps to prevent train vs. vehicle accidents, including installing flexible barriers, also known as delineators, between the traffic lanes at W.H. Jackson Street to prevent drivers from skirting the gates. Brightline also has focused on a rail safety public education campaign.

Brightline previously made other efforts to increase safety at crossings, including the installation of "quad gates" or raised medians at crossings in Brevard where trains pass at speeds of more than 79 mph, encompassing 40 of the 50 crossings Brightline trains pass within Brevard.

The quad gates ― also known as four-quadrant gates ― span all the lanes of traffic in each direction, rather than only the traffic lanes a vehicle would approach the tracks from. These measures act as safeguards against motorists trying to maneuver around the crossings when the gates are down and the train is approaching.

The W.H. Jackson crossing and four others in Melbourne do not have these higher-level safety features because the Brightline trains do not reach more than 79 mph at those locations.

But Melbourne City Manager Jenni Lamb said those crossings are targeted for safety upgrades as part of a $45 million Brightline project to increase rail crossing safety along its passenger train route. Lamb said funding will come from a U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant ($25 million), the Florida Department of Transportation ($10 million) and Brightline ($10 million).

Brightline has said those improvements will include such things as delineators at crossings, as well as fencing or other barriers along sections of the corridors to prevent pedestrians from crossing over the tracks.

Contractors for Brightline were out on Jan. 22 at W.H. Jackson Street in Melbourne repainting the center line, installing new reflectors and putting delineators in the road to deter people from crossing the tracks with the warning arms down.

