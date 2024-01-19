Brightline passenger rail to hand out safety flyers in downtown Melbourne after fatalities

After several fatal crashes involving Brightline trains traveling through Brevard County, the passenger rail company is taking steps to increase public education and awareness about railway crossings.

The railroad crossing at WH Jackson Street in Melbourne was the site of two seperate fatal accidents. in the same week. This tailgate is from the Chevrolet Avalanche hit when the driver tried to get around the railway gates, and the truck was hit by a southbound Brightline train, resulting in two fatalities.

Brightline representatives, along with the Melbourne Police Department, will hand out informational flyers in downtown Melbourne at 1 p.m. Friday. The aim is to prevent future crashes involving pedestrians, cyclists or drivers. Five deaths in Brevard since Brightline's Orlando-Miami route debuted in September have put the public on high alert. Two fatal crashes in a single week earlier this month have members of the public and Melbourne city officials looking for solutions to prevent future collisions, with the education campaign a first step.

The trains can reach speeds of close to 90 mph in comparison to the much slower freight trains that have frequented the railroad running the length of Brevard County for many years. Brightline has not said if they will introduce additional gates, lights or other mechanisms at crossings.

