Brightline train collided with vehicle in south Melbourne, 3 injured

A Brightline passenger train collided with a sport utility vehicle in Melbourne on Wednesday, injuring three people. It was the third crash to involve the privately owned passenger train — which moves through Melbourne at about 80 mph at least 30 times a day without any stops— in three months.

All of the incidents took place in Melbourne, with the last two involving fatalities.

The collision happened about 2 p.m. behind the American Legion building at Jackson Street near U.S. 1. Melbourne police roped off much of the area and were conducting an investigation. The train remained at the site, said Sgt. Ben Slover, spokesperson for the Melbourne Police Department. The three injured people were believed to be in the SUV at the time, Slover said. Jackson Street remained closed to traffic, police reported.

Melbourne police were investigating a deadly crash involving a person struck by a Brightline passenger train in October. FILE.

"It's still under investigation right now," Slover added.

The previous crash took place Christmas Eve along the railroad tracks that cut across Aurora Road, leaving a 36-year-old pedestrian dead. That site was not too far from the location where a 60-year-old woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train on Oct. 19, police reported.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Three hurt in Brightline collision along tracks in south Melbourne