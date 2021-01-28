Brightline trains are on the move in South Florida once again — without any passengers

Michelle Marchante

Did you have to stop for a Brightline train on Thursday?

After months of suspended trips because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brightline’s signature black and yellow trains are running again from West Palm Beach to Miami. But no passengers are on board.

Passenger travel is still suspended. Instead, the company is conducting a signal test. That means you’ll see workers and trains operating in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties through Saturday.

Workers will be managing traffic near the tracks. You’ll also hear train horns through the day, including overnight and in areas where train horns are usually not permitted to sound.

Brightline says the testing will look for ways to improve the system that stops train-to-train collisions, over-speed derailments and other operating disasters.

The system is a federally mandated program required for every railroad in America.

Testing in Miami-Dade County will occur between Northeast 36th and 135th streets through 8:30 p.m. Saturday. This will take the trains through Miami, El Portal, Miami Shores and North Miami. Drivers and pedestrians should stay alert when near the crossings.

And for those who want to take a trip on the Brightline, the company is hoping to resume services before the end of 2021.

