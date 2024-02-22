Brightline West’s field investigation work focuses on High Desert sectors

Brightline West officials have announced updates to field investigation work, specifically within the high-speed rail corridor within the Interstate 15 right-of-way in the High Desert.

Field work began in January to advance the final design stages in preparation for a groundbreaking of the proposed high-speed rail project connecting Las Vegas and Southern California.

The latest round of three-day investigations has begun and will continue through Friday at the following locations:

I-15 from South of Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley to D Street in Victorville. Daytime borings in the center median and exterior shoulders.

I-15 from Mojave Drive to Bear Valley Road in Victorville. Daytime borings in the center median and exterior shoulders.

I-15 from Oak Hill Road in Hesperia to Arrow Route. Daytime borings south of Arrow Route on shoulders of the flood control basin, shoulder, and center median borings at the I-15/I-215 Devore Interchange and the Cajon Pass.

Night closures on the I-15 in both Hesperia directions and the Cajon Pass southbound for shoulder borings are expected.

Commuters should proceed cautiously through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs, speed limits, and other signage.

Field investigation includes geotechnical borings and samplings, utility potholing, and land surveying. Work will take place primarily during daytime hours, with some work at night to minimize disruption to traffic.

In some instances, short-term closures of freeway shoulders will be required. All work will be done in compliance with applicable environmental regulations and coordination with Caltrans.

In 2020, Brightline West entered into a lease agreement with Caltrans to use the existing right of way along I-15 for the $12 billion high-speed rail project.

The 218-mile, all-electric rail service will include a flagship passenger station in Las Vegas, with additional stations in Apple Valley and Rancho Cucamonga, the company said.

