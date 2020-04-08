Brightlink Scaling Up Capacity to Help Businesses Ensure Uninterrupted Customer Communications

E-Learning Company Blackboard Scaling 3X Normal Volume to Meet Demand

ATLANTA, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightlink is scaling up its network capacity to help businesses ensure critical voice and messaging connections as well as enable unprecedented volumes of emergency notifications. The company is also working closely with organizations that need extra capacity right now such as education technology giant Blackboard, which is focused on bringing remote learning, professional development and community notification solutions to global customers in the K12, higher education, government and business sectors.

(PRNewsfoto/Brightlink) More

As a leading education technology company for teaching, learning and student engagement, Blackboard is helping K12 districts and higher education institutions provide families and the broader education community with critical updates via email, voice messages, and SMS texting through its suite of community engagement solutions. In March alone, Blackboard experienced a 3.5x increase in voice calls through its Mass Notification & Connect solutions. This surge in activity is in direct response to the widespread shift to remote teaching and learning.

"Network capacity - which is always important - is critical right now, and the whole industry is coming together to help address this," said Joe White, Brightlink Chief Technology Officer. "We're seeing the largest communications volumes in history and are committed to helping customers - whether businesses providing important services or loved ones trying to stay in touch with friends and family."

Brightlink, which does a lot of work in the education sector as well as in retail, financial services and the UCaaS and collaboration industries, is focused on both expanded capacity for voice calls and SMS messages as well as emergency notifications. The company owns and operates a nationwide IP voice and messaging network that easily scales for companies in need. Brightlink is also adding different communications solutions such as business messaging, which allows businesses to connect with customers more efficiently via text using their existing phone numbers.

"Nearly half of the nation's school districts rely on Blackboard's Community Engagement solutions to relay vital information to families, educators, and students across critical communications channels," said Christina Fleming, Vice President of K12 at Blackboard. "We've worked hand-in-hand with Brightlink over the past several weeks to facilitate an unprecedented number of communications to support K12 and higher education institutions as they transition to remote teaching and learning environments."

Blackboard is working closely with K12 districts and higher institutions to support their education continuity efforts and make the implementation of Blackboard's virtual conferencing tool, BlackboardCollaborate, and Blackboard Learn, its flagship Learning Management System, feasible. The Company is also offering a library of learning and communications resources to help educators cope with the COVID-19 outbreak, which can be found here.

