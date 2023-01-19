Brighton ax murder hearing brings a parade of retired cops, prosecutors

It might be easy to assume that the first name of most witnesses testifying in a pretrial hearing this week in state Supreme Court is "Retired."

There have been retired police investigators, retired police chiefs, even a retired Monroe County District Attorney.

However, the retired status of the witnesses is not a surprise, given that the focus of the hearing is the 1982 Brighton homicide of 29-year-old Cathleen Krauseneck.

Her husband, James Krauseneck Jr., was arrested on a murder charge in late 2019; he is accused of killing her with a single ax blow to the head as she slept in the couple's bedroom at their Del Rio Drive home on Feb. 19, 1982.

The killing was "probably one of the most notorious and sensational murders in the history of Monroe County," retired District Attorney Howard Relin testified Wednesday. Relin, who was the county's longest-serving DA, testified remotely from his home.

While the testimony of individual witnesses is not mining the evidence in the case, the statements from investigators and prosecutors are revisiting the investigative process and strides over nearly four decades.

Krauseneck's defense team is trying to have the case dismissed, claiming that police let the investigation sit idle for many years and, when it was revived, did not focus on suspects other than Krauseneck.

Prosecutors have countered with testimony from retired investigators who have tried to outline their steps during those years. There is an occasional thread of forgetfulness — again, not a surprise given the passage of years.

Several investigators and the original police chief on the case have died.

Retired law enforcement officials who have testified have agreed that there was not enough evidence to charge Krauseneck or anyone else for years. The outcome of this hearing — or the trial should it reach one — will surely depend on just how substantive any new evidence is.

Reopening the investigation

Retired Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson testified Wednesday about how the case was recharged after FBI officials in 2015 told local police of a "cold case" review process they were using. Brighton police presented the Krauseneck homicide as a possible case to explore, and the FBI, Brighton police, and the county District Attorney's Office then collaborated on a rejuvenated inquiry into the homicide.

Authorities decided to take a "fresh look, top-to-bottom review" of the evidence, Henderson said. Crime scene evidence — there were signs of a burglary that Brighton police think was staged — was sent to the FBI lab and the FBI took the thousands of pages of records and digitized them so they could be easily searched.

Cathleen Krauseneck was killed in 1982 by an ax blow to her head in her Brighton home.

Questions and issues raised during Wednesday's testimony were:

• A 1986 document in which Relin suggested to others in the office that expert advice should be sought to try to narrow the window for time of death. Police say Krauseneck killed his wife before he left for work around 6:30 a.m., but the time of death from the 1982 investigation allowed for the homicide to happen later.

A more reliable time of death "was the critical part of the case that would have been necessary to present to the grand jury," Relin said.

Defense lawyers have questioned whether anyone followed up on Relin's recommendation — a possible sign, they say, of the lack of diligence with the investigation.

• Some of the tips that were explored through the years, that police determined were not credible.

One odd lead was a claim from a woman who said Cathleen Krauseneck once said that her husband wanted to buy the Del Rio home because glass from broken windows there would only shatter inward and not outward. Police decided her leads were not reliable. (A window in the Krauseneck's home was broken with a maul.)

• Continued questions about sexual predator Ed Laraby.

Laraby, who died in prison in 2014, may well have been Cathleen's murderer, defense attorneys say. Before his death, he claimed he'd killed Cathleen Krauseneck.

Edward Laraby said he killed Cathy Krauseneck.

Prosecutors maintain that Laraby, in a bid to be treated for illness and buried outside prison walls, went on a confession bender in his final months. He hoped to parlay false admissions to killings into successful demands for his treatment, prosecutors say.

Laraby confession

Retired Brighton police Investigator Gary Ciulla testified Wednesday about how he determined the confession Laraby gave to State Police about the Krauseneck homicide was likely bogus. Laraby wrongly claimed Krauseneck was on her knees for the fatal ax blow — she was in her bed — and was naked when she was in fact clothed.

He also said the killing occurred in the afternoon; it was in the early morning hours.

Attorney Michael Wolford gives his opening statement during their Singer hearing on charges against his client, James Krauseneck, at the Hall of Justice in downtown Rochester Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Under questioning by defense attorney William Easton, Ciulla agreed that there were points on which Laraby was correct about the homicide, such as the fact that the ax came from the garage at the family's home.

And, Ciulla acknowledged, police did think that Laraby's confession to the 1991 murder of Greece music teacher Stephanie Kupchynsky was honest. He was indicted for her murder, but died before trial.

Laraby was a sexual sadist who served prison time for multiple sexual assaults. Cathleen Krauseneck was not sexually assaulted, but defense lawyers say Laraby was then required by probation officials to use medication that left him temporarily "chemically castrated."

Relin Wednesday called Laraby "probably one of the most dangerous criminals in the history of Monroe County."

The hearing is expected to last two more days.

