Brighton ax murder: Judge allows evidence suspect's wife found out he lied about Ph.D.

A judge Tuesday allowed testimony at the August trial of James Krauseneck that prosecutors may use as motive, claiming that Krauseneck killed his wife with an ax blow to the head in part because she discovered that he had lied about having a doctoral degree.

Shortly before Cathleen "Cathy" Krauseneck's homicide in February 1982, Eastman Kodak Co. officials inquired of James Krauseneck, an economist at Kodak, about the lack of a Ph.D. degree that they thought he had.

In an unsolved homicide now four decades old, a motive has been elusive. But prosecutors may contend that Krauseneck's alleged lies about a Ph.D. threatened his employment and were one part of percolating marital strife.

Cathleen Krauseneck was killed in 1982 by an ax blow to her head in her Brighton home.

A pamphlet about marriage counseling was found in the trunk of the family car after Cathleen Krauseneck was killed with a single ax strike to the head in her bed in the Krauseneck's Brighton home in February 1982. She was slain in the morning, and her corpse discovered by her husband at the end of his work day. The couple's 3-year-old daughter was in the home throughout the day.

Krauseneck's trial is scheduled to start Aug. 29 with a week set aside for jury selection. The trial, including jury selection, is expected to last a month or longer.

Kodak inquires about Ph.D.

In court Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Patrick Gallagher said Kodak officials in 1982 were looking for records of Krauseneck's Ph.D.and were "having trouble finding" documentation. Krauseneck had "applied to Kodak, indicating he had a Ph.D.," Gallagher said.

Krauseneck was facing serious questions about whether he was qualified for his job, Gallagher said.

Defense attorney William Easton, who maintained the evidence about the degree should not be allowed as testimony, said the Ph.D.-related issues as a motive are absurd.

Prosecutors "are saying that, because he was ashamed he didn't have his Ph.D., he then went and killed his wife with an ax," Easton said in court. There is "no logical connection," he said.

Plus, Easton argued, there is evidence that family and friends knew well before the homicide that James Krauseneck had narrowly missed securing his Ph.D. in college and still needed to do so.

Krauseneck allegedly told both Kodak and his former employer, Lynchburg (Virginia) College, that he had a Ph.D., whereas he had been voted down for the doctoral degree when he was a post-graduate student at Colorado State University. While Kodak officials did ask Krauseneck about the Ph.D., there has not been proof released publicly that his employment was in jeopardy.

Cathleen Krauseneck called Colorado State University about her husband's lack of a Ph.D., but that is not evidence that she was troubled by it, Easton said after the court session. Instead, the call to the university was well before her homicide, he said.

State Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano Jr. decided Tuesday that evidence about the degree could be permitted. The evidence is a key part of the prosecution's "narrative" of the case, he ruled, and its importance outweighs how it could prejudice jurors.

Did police ignore suspect?

Also on Tuesday, Easton told of an incident in which Brighton police were notified of a possible suspect, Ed Laraby, a sadistic rapist and killer who is now deceased and whom Krauseneck's defense has pointed to as a likely murderer.

According to Easton, notes from a probation officer show that in 1982 he reached out to Brighton Police Chief Eugene Shaw, alerting him that Laraby was dangerous and lived only minutes from the Krauseneck home. There is no proof that Shaw pursued the lead. Shaw is now deceased.

Schiano directed prosecutors to search any records of Shaw that may exist to see what, if anything, he did after the call from the probation officer.

Records show that another Brighton police officer in 1982 had tried to question Laraby, but Laraby refused to talk . There is no evidence that the police scrutinized Laraby beyond that.

Edward Laraby said he killed Cathy Krauseneck.

Imprisoned for sexual assaults, Laraby died in prison in 2014 after confessing to the 1991 murder of Greece music teacher Stephanie Kupchynsky. He also made claims that he had committed other crimes, including the murder of Krauseneck.

Prosecutors say that Laraby's claims about the killing of Krauseneck are factually incorrect, whereas it was clear, based on his statements, that he did murder Kupchynsky. Also, prosecutors say, Laraby's crimes were savage and do not match the one ax blow that killed Cathleen Krauseneck.

According to Easton, in February 1982 Laraby had undergone "chemical castration" treatment because of his sex crimes. His misogynistic anger could have erupted with a lone but deadly ax strike, Easton said.

