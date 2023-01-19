Brighton ax murder: 'We only get one chance at this,' prosecutor says

On day four of a hearing to determine if prosecution can move forward against a man accused of killing his wife in 1982, a witness presented testimony that undermined many of the findings of a medical examiner the prosecution is relying on.

An expert defense witness called Friday inside state Supreme Court Justice Charles J. Schiano Jr.'s courtroom cast an avalanche of doubt toward the assertions of Dr. Michael Baden, an independent forensic pathologist, who in 2019 testified Cathleen Krausneck's estimated time of death allowed for her husband James Krauseneck Jr. to have killed her before he left for work on Feb. 19, 1982.

Two more days of testimony are expected.

Dr. Carolyn Revercomb, currently the chief medical examiner for Onondaga County, testified that Baden’s time of death estimate was inaccurate and based on misleading scientific standards.

"Dr. Baden gave an opinion," defense attorney William Easton said. "It wasn't based on anything new. He just looked at this evidence that was from 1982 and using no new methodology (said), 'I think the time of death is before 6:30 (a.m.)' and pushed it back. No other medical examiner that we've talked to was able to do that."

James Krausneck, who is charged in the slaying of his wife Cathleen in 1982, leaves court Friday at the Monroe County Hall of Justice.

Friday’s proceedings began out of order. Attorneys agreed to let the defense call a witness before the prosecution had concluded its case to accommodate witness schedules.

Defense attorney Michael Wolford questioned Dr. Revercomb. Revercomb was brought in to undermine the grand jury testimony and 2019 pathology report of Baden.

Baden determined an updated time of death of Krauseneck, which allowed prosecutors to establish a timeline that would fit the narrative that James Krauseneck Jr. killed his wife before leaving for work that morning. Part of that new timeline was based on a neighbor’s claim that she heard a woman “moaning” around 1 a.m. the day of the killing. But the woman has since been interviewed and changed her story, Wolford said.

The defense has continually contended that Baden is the sole reason a grand jury moved to indict James Krauseneck Jr.

Debate over body temperature

Revercomb testified Baden was mistaken in some of his findings, especially with an assertion that Cathleen Krauseneck’s body lost one degree of temperature for every hour after her death. Revercomb said a more accepted pathological baseline holds that a body loses 1.5 degrees of temperature for every hour after death.

She concluded Krauseneck was likely dead by 8:55 a.m. and that she was likely sleeping when she was killed. (Her body was discovered later that same afternoon by her husband upon his return home from work at Kodak.)

Revercomb used a rectal temperature taken at 8:55 p.m. as the benchmark to make her determination that Krauseneck was likely dead by 8:55 a.m. that same day. She testified she used the 1.5-degree loss per hour rule. The rectal temp was 81 degrees, she noted.

The original forensic pathologist noted Krauseneck’s body was in full rigor mortis by 7:34 p.m. that same day.

Ultimately, Revercomb was called to testify that Baden’s finding were not based on any new evidence or techniques, that his findings in 2019 couldn’t possibly be different than the original determination in 1982.

Countering Easton's assertion that this prosecution was delayed for decades, Assistant District Attorney William Gargan said prosecutors needed to be thorough.

"The decision of when to prosecute is in the hands of the district attorney’s office, in which we obviously work hand-in-hand with the law enforcement agency," Gargan said.

"So a review of all those factors made us realize we’ve only got one chance at this. And I know that Brighton Police Department and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office did not want to take that chance earlier with the belief that they would not be successful."

Revercomb’s testimony wrapped up in about two hours. She was followed by retired Brighton police officer Scott Enter, who was on scene the day Krauseneck’s body was discovered. He assisted in the questioning of neighbors that same day and then assisted in the investigation as time moved forward.

Suspect Edward Laraby

One of the tips he recorded told investigators to check on someone named Edward Laraby who lived less than a mile from the Del Rio Drive home of the Krauseneck's at an apartment on Westfall Road. Brighton police ruled out Laraby, a sadist killer and rapist, as a suspect in the Krauseneck slaying.

Enter was asked to confirm his report, as well as subsequent reports written by a deceased Brighton police investigator. He was asked to verify these reports as they were entered into evidence that will subsequently be considered by Judge Schiano as he determines if the case against James Krauseneck can proceed.

Retired Brighton Police Investigator Mark Liberatore concluded his testimony Friday afternoon after it began Thursday.

District Attorney Sandra Doorley, who was unavailable Friday, is expected to be called to testify later. She could possibly testify on July 13, while the defense would wrap up its case on July 14.

Attorneys expect there will be one more pretrial hearing. This one will likely focus on statements made by James Krauseneck Jr. to police in 2016 when they traveled to Washington state to interview him. During those talks, he continued to maintain his innocence.

This fairly common occurrence is known as a Huntley hearing. In this proceeding, a judge will consider the admissibility of statements not made in court.

