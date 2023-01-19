Brighton ax murder: Prosecution argues time of death undermines husband's Kodak alibi

When Brighton police found Cathleen "Cathy" Krauseneck dead in the bed of her Brighton home in 1982, with an ax embedded in her forehead, her body was "slightly warm to the touch and in full rigor," her autopsy shows.

Body temperature and an examination of her organs prompted a medical examiner to determine she had died hours before her husband, James Krauseneck, found her body around 5 p.m. Feb. 19, 1982. The time of death estimates ranged from several hours before Krauseneck left for work at 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., records show. (Various estimates narrow the time frame more, records show.)

Prosecutors say a new review of the likely time of death places it before 6:30 a.m., the time when James Krauseneck left for his job as an economist at Eastman Kodak Co.

The time of death is a key determination because it could raise doubts about the alibi of James Krauseneck, who is now accused of the murder of his wife. Krauseneck, now 68, was indicted by a grand jury in November and is scheduled to go to trial later this year.

Defense lawyers say in newly filed court papers that the claims of a time of death before 6:30 a.m. appear a convenient means to challenge the alibi, and ignore the scientifically viable evidence from the 1982 autopsy.

Time "of paramount concern"

Cathleen Krauseneck was killed in 1982 by an ax blow to her head in her Brighton home.

"From the initial stages of the investigation, the time of death was of paramount concern to the Brighton investigators," Krauseneck's defense lawyers, William Easton and Michael Wolford, say in the court papers. "It was largely indisputable that James Krauseneck had left his home at approximately 6:30 a.m. and spent the entire work day at Kodak.

"If the time of death were before he left for work, it would be inculpatory. On the other hand, if the time of death included the time when he already left for work, it would exculpate him."

The updated time of death is the determination of well-known forensics pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who has spent decades examining historical and famous cases.

Story continues

When a young New York City medical examiner, Baden confirmed the autopsies of the men fatally shot during the 1971 Attica riot. Most recently Baden determined that financier Jeffrey Epstein, accused of pedophilia and sex trafficking, was a homicide victim in jail. The current New York City medical examiner instead determined that Epstein had hanged himself in his jail cell, and is standing by that finding of suicide.

Krauseneck's lawyers want the second-degree murder indictment against Krauseneck dismissed. They say that evidence presented before the grand jury was incomplete, unfairly leading, and, in the case of Baden's testimony, factually wrong and scientifically suspect.

"The presentation of the evidence was so skewed that it substantially impaired the integrity of the grand jury presentation and, as such, the presentation failed to conform to the requirements of the law," the defense lawyers contend.

Assistant District Attorney William Gargan, the lead prosecutor in the case, declined to comment about the defense claims. A hearing is scheduled for March 9.

Authorities have previously noted that the earlier time of death determinations also did not rule out Krauseneck's involvement, since those conclusions also provided times before he left for work.

Easton and Wolford also declined comment about the recently filed court papers.

More: Famous forensic pathologist to testify in Brighton ax murder trial

Determining time of death

For nearly a century, the science behind time-of-death determinations has been largely constant.

Typically, as court papers in the Krauseneck homicide note, the formula "uses a rate of one and a half degrees (temperature decrease) per hour from the time of the rectal temperature reading, recognizing there will be variations such as ambient temperature and body mass."

Deputy Monroe County Medical Examiner Dr. Evelyn Lewis, who died in 2018, conducted the 1982 autopsy on Krauseneck with the time of death determination.

James Krauseneck's defense lawyers contend that prosecutors should have told grand jurors that earlier estimates did not, like Baden's, narrow the time frame for the homicide to 6:30 a.m. or before. Baden also did not tell grand jurors of the differing conclusions, the attorneys say.

Baden provided an October 2019 report to Gargan, who heads the District Attorney's domestic violence bureau, records show.

In that report, Baden wrote that the heat loss for Cathy Krauseneck was likely 1 degree per hour, because she was "heavily clad" and "covered by a comforter and electric blanket." That was how his time of death determination differed from the 1982 conclusions.

A neighbor of the Krausenecks' said she heard "a moaning sound" around 1 or 2 a.m. the morning of the killing followed quickly thereafter by a dog barking. The Krausenecks had a dog.

"This timing (of that report) is consistent with (Krauseneck's) body temperature, the state of her rigor mortis and her stomach contents," Baden wrote.

Defense lawyers challenge the different formula for the time of death and say that Baden misrepresents the issue of Krauseneck's stomach contents, which also can help formulate the likely time.

In fact, the defense lawyers argue, Baden credited the work of Lewis then "misrepresented her conclusions regarding the gastric contents of the stomach as they relate to time of death."

The contents of her stomach indicated she was killed "four (to) six hours after the last meal," Baden said, while Lewis concluded that the stomach contents were " 'quite empty' and devoid of any food," the attorneys wrote.

Baden said in his report that a fluid found in Krauseneck's stomach was indicative of some remaining food. With Baden's testimony, the claims of food in the stomach align with a homicide before 6:30 a.m.

Krauseneck's bladder was also full, indicating that she probably had a full night's sleep, records say.

Krauseneck's defense lawyers also include in their court papers a recent review from Dr. Katherine Maloney, the deputy chief medical examiner of Erie County, of the past autopsies of Cathy Krauseneck and Baden's report and grand jury testimony.

Maloney wrote in a February letter to defense lawyers that there are no new scientific findings that would make Baden's determinations accurate, as opposed to the 1982 conclusions, and that the 1982 autopsy "unlike Dr. Baden's report and grand jury testimony, confirms to generally accepted principles of forensic pathology."

Brighton ax murder: James Krauseneck's 1982 police statements reveals new details of wife's homicide

Other challenges to prosecution

Krauseneck's defense lawyers maintain in their court papers that there were other instances when the grand jury was provided with inaccurate information that may have led to the murder indictment.

Among their allegations:

• Testimony before the grand jury that Cathy Krauseneck's sister telephoned around 10 p.m. and was told by James that his wife was asleep, which would have been an unusually early time for her to be asleep. But records from 1982 show that the telephone call was instead at 11:21 p.m. "when her sister could be expected to be in bed," the defense lawyers say.

• That a former Kodak colleague of James Krauseneck told the grand jury that Krauseneck had acted "agitated" and "more weird" when she, on Feb. 19, 1982, offered him tickets to the Shrine Circus for the next day. That testimony contradicted what she told Brighton police in 1982, as well as the testimony of Krauseneck's Kodak colleagues who said he did not act unusual on Feb. 19, 1982, the lawyers say.

It is a very rare step for a judge to dismiss an indictment, and it's likely that prosecutors on Monday will challenge the claims of Krauseneck's defense and maintain that they have cherry-picked alleged grand jury issues.

More: Father determined to see justice done for his daughter 38 years later

Contact Gary Craig at gcraig@gannett.com or at 585-258-2479. Follow him on Twitter at gcraig1. This coverage is only possible with support from readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Lawyers: Time of death undercuts James Krauseneck's alibi in ax murder