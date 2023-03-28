Brighton ax murderer James Krauseneck diagnosed with late-stage cancer

James Krauseneck Jr., convicted for murdering his wife with an ax in the notorious "Brighton ax murder," has been moved to a prison facility known for its medical care for inmates suffering from serious diseases or other ailments.

Krauseneck has been diagnosed with esophageal cancer in later stages, according to sources knowledgeable with the case.

Officials in the District Attorney's Office and on the defense team declined to comment.

Krauseneck was originally housed at Clinton Correctional Facility but, records show, was recently moved to the Mohawk Correctional Facility, one of the facilities in the state with a specialized medical unit.

Krauseneck was convicted in September. A jury concluded that in February 1982 he killed his wife, Cathleen, with a single ax blow to the head in their Brighton home. Unsolved for decades, the crime became known locally as the "Brighton ax murder."

The couple's daughter was in the home with her mother's corpse throughout the day, before Krauseneck returned home from his job at Eastman Kodak Co. and found the body.

Krauseneck maintains his innocence. His daughter and current wife have also insisted he is innocent.

