Brighton business receives nearly $8,000 Going PRO Talent grant

42nd District State Rep. Ann Bollin won her campaign for reelection as a Republican Nov. 3, 2020.

BRIGHTON — Two local businesses, Martin Technologies in New Hudson and Action Tool and Machine in Brighton, were among the businesses awarded Going PRO Talent Fund grants from Rep. Ann Bollin.

According to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, Workforce Development awards grants to employers through Michigan Works! Agencies. They conduct fact-finding sessions with employers to assess their talent skill gaps, suitable training providers, and availability of federal funding sources.

The MWA Business Services staff then determines whether Talent Fund awards are appropriate to help close the skills gap and give employers access to a convenient online application submission process.

The Going PRO Talent Fund offers awards to employers to assist in training, developing and retaining current and newly hired employees. Training funded by the Talent Fund must be short-term and fill a demonstrated talent need experienced by the employer. Training must lead to a credential for a skill that is transferable and recognized by industry.

Martin Technologies will receive a $12,231 grant, while Action Tool and Machine will receive $7,850.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

“Certain industries have plenty of good-paying jobs available, but employers just can’t find people with the skills needed to fill them,” Bollin said in a press release. “These grants help businesses bridge the skills gap and effectively train workers for jobs that are in demand. This is instrumental in shaping a better economic future and empowering more Michigan residents to secure meaningful employment opportunities, supporting their families along the way.”

Statewide, approximately $13.5 million in grants from the second cycle of Fiscal Year 2023 Going PRO Talent Fund were recently awarded to 300 Michigan businesses to help approximately 8,500 workers secure employment, industry-recognized credentials and strong wages.

To view a full list of grant recipients and learn more about the Going PRO Talent Fund and its application cycles, visit www.michigan.gov/TalentFund.

— Contact reporter Patricia Alvord at palvord@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Brighton business receives nearly $8,000 Going PRO Talent grant