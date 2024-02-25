Brighton Half Marathon: Thousands prepare to tackle annual event

More than 10,000 runners took part in last year's Brighton half-marathon in aid of charities including The Sussex Beacon

Thousands of runners are preparing to line up for the annual Brighton Half Marathon.

Sunday's event is the 34th race to be held in the city.

Former Wales rugby captain and HIV campaigner Gareth Thomas will officially start the race, which is organised by local charity The Sussex Beacon.

A number of road closures will be in place from Wharf Road to Roedean Road between 08:00 GMT and 14:00.

The race, which begins at 09:30, will start and end on Madeira Drive.

The 13.1 mile route will take in some of the city's most well-known sights, including Brighton Palace Pier, the Royal Pavillion and the colourful beach huts of Hove beach.

The event is described by organisers as one of the first major half-marathons in the running calendar.

Mr Thomas, who won 100 caps for Wales and captained both his country and the British & Irish Lions, said: "Brighton is an incredible city. I am really looking forward to soaking up the atmosphere on race day."

The event will also feature a wheelchair race, a charity relay race and a one-mile youth race, which will be started by DJ and presenter Woody Cook.

More than 10,000 people took part in last year's Brighton Half Marathon, helping to raise money for more than 20 charities.

