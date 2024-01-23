Brighton man announces run for 49th District to 'support the working class'

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — A local man wants to represent the working class in state government.

Andy Wood of Brighton has filed to run for the 49th District State House seat, currently occupied by Rep. Ann Bollin (R-Brighton Township). Wood will run as a Democrat.

"What I’m trying to be is the working man’s candidate," Wood, 44, told The Daily.

He said, as a DoorDash driver and member of the gig economy, he has "a ground-level view of the community."

"The experience I have, in my opinion, is the experience that should matter," he said. "Most politicians become detached from what the people actually need or want. So, I don't have the political background, but I have a living background."

The district covers portions of Livingston and Oakland counties, including Brighton, Brighton Township, Green Oak Township, Walled Lake, Wixom, parts of Novi, and portions of Commerce Township and Lyon Township.

Bollin hadn't yet filed for re-election as of Monday, according to Livingston County's ongoing list of candidates.

Wood said his mother, Andrea Wood, has been involved in local politics in their hometown of Townsend, Massachusetts, and currently serves on the town's finance committee.

He said he's always had an interest in politics and became more interested in running for office after the election of Donald Trump, the death of George Floyd, and the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Wood said he's a supporter of reproductive freedom and LGBTQ+ rights, and added "reducing income inequality" is one of his main goals. He supports increasing the minimum wage with potential variations based on cost of living, as well as a universal basic income.

Wood, a father of three, has a bachelor’s degree in English and a certificate to teach secondary education from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

