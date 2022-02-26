Brighton man plans to redevelop former restaurant site downtown

Jennifer Timar, Livingston Daily
·3 min read

Brighton lost a downtown restaurant staple when Sagano Japanese Bistro and Steakhouse closed in January, but the new owners of the Main Street building have plans to renovate the site into several new storefronts that eventually may provide new retail and dining options.

Local real estate broker Todd Buckley is a partner in a newly created limited-liability corporation called Mill Pond Centennial Building, which purchased the building at 312, 314 and 316 W. Main St.

"The property is going to be split up into three storefronts again," Buckley said, adding construction will start in the next few months.

The building housed a D&C dime store until the 1980s when it was converted to three storefronts, which were occupied by various businesses over the years.

When Sagano opened the Brighton location in 2009, the approximately 7,700-square-foot building was changed to house the single enterprise.

Buckley said the storefronts will be leased to tenants or possibly owner-occupied.

"We're still working on the details of what will go there. Nothing is set yet," he said. He added that he would prefer a mix of business types.

"Ideally at least one of those spaces would be a restaurant or tavern," he said.

The storefronts also might be occupied by retail spaces or offices.

MORE: Family-owned sweet shop, confectionary opens in downtown Brighton

MORE: Teen actor from Hartland landing major roles in motion pictures

Buckley said there is a chance part of the building could be owner-occupied, but did not share details.

He and his wife Natalie Buckley are Main Street business owners. Todd Buckley is a partner in Buckley Jolley Real Estate Team and Natalie Buckley opened gift store Wallflower Mercantile earlier this year.

RELATED: Businesses lost, gained in Livingston County during the pandemic

"Being lifelong Brighton residents, we're going to make sure we have good tenants in there," Todd Buckley said. "We've always been interested (in purchasing property downtown) and being in the real estate business, we felt it was an opportunity we couldn't pass up because it's one of the marquee buildings downtown."

Pam McConeghy, president and CEO of the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce, said Brighton needs more retail downtown.

"I’m always preaching that and really believe that because we have wonderful restaurants but we need more retail to support the restaurants and the restaurants would support the retail," McConeghy said. "I'm excited about (Buckley) purchasing that building because I know anything that goes in there is going to be quality."

Sagano Japanese Bistro and Steakhouse on Main Street in Brighton, shown Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, closed in January.
Sagano Japanese Bistro and Steakhouse on Main Street in Brighton, shown Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, closed in January.

Sagano departs Brighton

The Brighton location announced its closure in a January post on its Facebook page.

Emily Huot, the restaurant's human resources director, told Livingston Daily in January there were several reasons the company decided to sell the Brighton location and focus on four remaining locations in Fenton, Flint, Clarkston and Warren.

Huot cited product costs and staffing shortages as challenges.

The Brighton location closed three days after a motion to settle an employee lawsuit over tips for nearly $500,000 was filed in federal court.

RELATED: Ex-employees of Sagano Japanese Bistro and Steakhouse one step closer to $487k settlement

RELATED: Sagano Japanese Steakhouse and Bistro closing its downtown Brighton location

Contact Livingston Daily reporter Jennifer Timar at jtimar@livingstondaily.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennifer_timar.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Brighton real estate broker to redevelop former Sagano site downtown

Recommended Stories

  • RS Recommends: These Cell Phone Signal Boosters Help Increase Speed and Strength

    Extend your cellular signal and revive dead-zones forever with these cell phone signal boosters, for the home, office or outdoors

  • Oil and Gas prices effective Feb. 25, 2021

    Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for Feb. 25, 2021

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 2/25: Target; Workday; Salesforce Plus the Fed

    Jim Cramer says investors need to be cautious next week as the markets' attention shifts from Ukraine back to inflation and the Fed.

  • US Drilling Activity Outlook Following Oil Price Surge

    Despite significantly higher oil prices, here’s what’s limiting drilling and completion activity by U.S. independent E&P companies from ramping up.

  • New details on Deshaun Watson Case and the Houston Texans

    FOX 26 obtained a deposition taken on Valentine’s week in court. In the document, an NFL marketing manager representing Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson says the Texans created a Non-Disclosure agreement for Watson, which he then gave to some of the 22 women filing a lawsuit against the QB.

  • Sidney Powell must comply with nonmonetary sanctions, court rules

    A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that Sidney Powell and other attorneys who unsuccessfully sued to block President Biden's 2020 electoral win in Michigan must comply with nonmonetary sanctions imposed by a federal judge. The ruling rebuffed a request from the group of six pro-Trump lawyers who had asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit to pause enforcement of a Detroit-based federal judge's sanctions determination ahead of...

  • Activision Blizzard Is Being Sued by Shareholders Over Microsoft Sale. Here's Why it Matters.

    Once one of the game industry's most beloved publishers, Activision Blizzard has fallen from grace in a major way over the last year--and it just keeps on tumbling. The first was filed in California on Thursday by shareholder Kyle Watson in reaction to its upcoming sale to Microsoft and a second was filed (uploaded by Polygon) by shareholder Shiva Stein on Feb. 25. What Are the Activision Blizzard Lawsuits About?

  • IAG CEO Gallego: not seeing same degree of A350 issue as Qatar

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Airways-owner IAG is not experiencing the same degree of issues as Qatar Airways with surface degradation of paint on the Airbus A350 jets it operates, Chief Executive Luis Gallego said on Friday. "We don't have the same type of issues that Qatar has, and we are operating A350s, and we have not had problems," Gallego told reporters. Qatar and Airbus have been at loggerheads for months over surface flaws on A350s, some of which have been grounded by Qatar over safety concerns as its airline sues Airbus for $600 million.

  • A Florida restaurant didn't pay wages to servers and forced them to work 'for tips alone', the labor department says

    The DOL said that the restaurant owed 10 workers a combined $118,042 in back wages and liquidated damages.

  • Qatar tells UK judge it wants Airbus A321 jets or damages

    PARIS (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has asked a UK court to reinstate an order for 50 Airbus A321neo passenger jets that the European planemaker revoked as part of a bitter dispute over the partial grounding of larger A350s, a court filing showed on Friday. Airbus declined comment on the filing. So far, the airline has said Qatar authorities have grounded 21 of its 53 A350s over safety concerns, prompting the airline to sue Airbus for more than $600 million as it prepares for an influx of visitors ahead of this year's FIFA World Cup.

  • Here's why the U.S. Supreme Court will not hear Ocean City's topless ban lawsuit

    A petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling that upheld Ocean City's topless ordinance has been denied.

  • Google Drops Vaccine Mandate for Employees, Eases Other COVID Rules for Office Workers

    Google will no longer require U.S. staffers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as a condition of employment, and it scaled back some COVID-safety restrictions as it expects more workers to return to the internet giant’s office in the coming weeks. Google is dropping the requirement that vaxxed U.S. employees get weekly COVID tests before […]

  • Pemex Oil Exports Plunge in January as AMLO Seeks Fuel Autonomy

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos’ crude exports plunged in January as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador steps up his push to make the country self-sufficient in gasoline and diesel. Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Sanctions Putin, Key Aides as Russian Forces Encircle KyivRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisChina State Banks Restrict Financing for Ru

  • Justice Department sues UnitedHealth over nearly $8B deal

    Federal regulators are suing to block UnitedHealth Group’s purchase of technology company Change Healthcare, a deal they fear will put too much health care claims information in the hands of one company. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that the proposed deal would hurt competition and give UnitedHealth Group — which runs the nation's largest insurer — access to sensitive claims information from competitors. “If America’s largest health insurer is permitted to acquire a major rival for critical health care claims technologies, it will undermine competition for health insurance and stifle innovation in the employer health insurance markets," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

  • Judge OKs Boeing settlement with investors over 737 Max

    A judge has approved a $237.5 million settlement of a lawsuit in which Boeing investors accused company board members of failing to properly oversee safety issues around the 737 Max before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people. The investors filed the so-called derivative lawsuit on behalf of Boeing. Insurers for several current and former Boeing directors will pay the settlement to Boeing.

  • How Far Will a $1 Million Nest Egg Take You in Retirement?

    You probably envision millionaires living in mansions and traveling the world on well-staffed yachts, but a lot of millionaires look just like you and me. They go to a regular job, they have a monthly budget, and they save up for big-ticket purchases.

  • Venezuela’s Diminished Oil Industry Mounts an Unlikely Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, international oil markets dismissed Venezuela as a catastrophe too beaten down and too mismanaged ever to regain relevance. Turns out, the death notice was quite premature.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Clu

  • Russian Oil Offered at Record Discount as Buyers Hit Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s flagship crude oil was offered for sale at a record discount as some buyers and shipping companies fretted over potential sanctions by the West following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Oil freight transportation costs boomed.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisBiden Cites Turmoil for Russia’s Ruble, Markets: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Bi

  • The Indian banker who gifted shares worth $500,000 to his domestic help

    Vembu Vaidyanathan has always been generous with gratitude towards those who have been part of his ride to success. It wasn’t exactly a surprise when he gave away shares worth 3.95 crore rupees ($526,000) of IDFC First Bank to his driver, personal trainer, office support staff, and domestic workers on Feb. 21. Earlier, in October 2020, Vaidyanathan had pledged 100,000 shares in IDFC, then valued at close to Rs30 lakh, to Gurdial Saini, his maths teacher from school.

  • What is the Social Security Earnings Test & How Does It Affect Your Retirement Income?

    If you claim Social Security benefits before reaching full retirement age and continue to work and earn above a certain threshold, you may be subject to the retirement earnings test. This could result...