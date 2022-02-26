Brighton man plans to redevelop former restaurant site downtown

Brighton lost a downtown restaurant staple when Sagano Japanese Bistro and Steakhouse closed in January, but the new owners of the Main Street building have plans to renovate the site into several new storefronts that eventually may provide new retail and dining options.

Local real estate broker Todd Buckley is a partner in a newly created limited-liability corporation called Mill Pond Centennial Building, which purchased the building at 312, 314 and 316 W. Main St.

"The property is going to be split up into three storefronts again," Buckley said, adding construction will start in the next few months.

The building housed a D&C dime store until the 1980s when it was converted to three storefronts, which were occupied by various businesses over the years.

When Sagano opened the Brighton location in 2009, the approximately 7,700-square-foot building was changed to house the single enterprise.

Buckley said the storefronts will be leased to tenants or possibly owner-occupied.

"We're still working on the details of what will go there. Nothing is set yet," he said. He added that he would prefer a mix of business types.

"Ideally at least one of those spaces would be a restaurant or tavern," he said.

The storefronts also might be occupied by retail spaces or offices.

Buckley said there is a chance part of the building could be owner-occupied, but did not share details.

He and his wife Natalie Buckley are Main Street business owners. Todd Buckley is a partner in Buckley Jolley Real Estate Team and Natalie Buckley opened gift store Wallflower Mercantile earlier this year.

"Being lifelong Brighton residents, we're going to make sure we have good tenants in there," Todd Buckley said. "We've always been interested (in purchasing property downtown) and being in the real estate business, we felt it was an opportunity we couldn't pass up because it's one of the marquee buildings downtown."

Pam McConeghy, president and CEO of the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce, said Brighton needs more retail downtown.

"I’m always preaching that and really believe that because we have wonderful restaurants but we need more retail to support the restaurants and the restaurants would support the retail," McConeghy said. "I'm excited about (Buckley) purchasing that building because I know anything that goes in there is going to be quality."

Sagano Japanese Bistro and Steakhouse on Main Street in Brighton, shown Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, closed in January.

Sagano departs Brighton

The Brighton location announced its closure in a January post on its Facebook page.

Emily Huot, the restaurant's human resources director, told Livingston Daily in January there were several reasons the company decided to sell the Brighton location and focus on four remaining locations in Fenton, Flint, Clarkston and Warren.

Huot cited product costs and staffing shortages as challenges.

The Brighton location closed three days after a motion to settle an employee lawsuit over tips for nearly $500,000 was filed in federal court.

