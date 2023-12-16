Brighton parking reservation rules changed amid rider feedback

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) — Brighton Resort has changed its parking reservation policy for the remainder of the 2023/24 season after listening to feedback from riders and taking a closer look at the efficacy of their new reservation system.

“We at Brighton Resort sincerely appreciate the patience, support, and valued feedback offered by many as we’ve worked to steady ourselves in this new environment of parking reservations. You can trust that we are listening, you are heard, and we are closely observing our processes to ensure we are providing the most convenient and flexible options possible. Thank you for your loyalty as Passholders and frequent visitors. Your satisfaction remains a priority at Brighton,” resort officials stated in a release.

The new rules are as follows:

Midweek (Monday-Thursday) parking reservations are no longer required. The parking lot opens daily at 7 a.m. and spaces are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for guests visiting midweek (effective Monday, Dec. 18).

All vehicles must have a reservation on weekends and holidays. Parking reservations are required: All Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (effective Friday, Dec. 15 through closing day). Daily — Monday, Dec. 25 through Tuesday, Jan. 2. Monday, Jan. 15. Monday, Feb. 19.

VIP Parking for midweek days only (excluding holidays) is coming back. To secure your spot, limited paid reservations will be “made available soon” for the same $20 rate. These reservations can be made through your existing HONK profile. Your reservation will reportedly be held until 11 a.m., when it will then be made open to the general public. Paid VIP parking is located in front of Explorer lift, and is non-refundable and non-transferable to a new day.

Midweek passholder parking reservations will reportedly be canceled and refunded in the coming weeks, according to the resort. This means that your parking code will be available for additional reservations.

“If you currently have a paid reservation for midweek parking, you can expect a full refund within the next three weeks. Your payment was made to and is still held by our reservations system partner who is processing the refunds. If you have two or more midweek parking reservations, please be aware that your refund for each reservation/date may be processed individually and not all received on the same day,” the release states.

The parking lot is reportedly closed every day from midnight – 7 a.m. to allow for snow clearing and grooming. Resort officials said this work is vital to keeping the maximum number of spaces clear throughout the season.

A limited number of parking spaces for the upcoming weekend will reportedly open every Sunday at 6 p.m. The remaining inventory of spaces is released the day prior to arrival at both 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., “allowing several opportunities to reserve parking for your desired ski/ride day,” the release states.

Resort officials said if you are unable to book parking for your desired day, check availability the night before and morning of as cancellations are accepted up until 7 a.m. These cancellations are “common during late hours,” the release states. “Once a reservation is canceled, the parking space is immediately made available for booking in the system.”

Additionally, carpooling is still encouraged. A carpool/rideshare app will reportedly be coming soon.

According to the resort, over 80% of their parking lot is free parking — making the new policy of reserved parking “not an opportunistic money-grab,” but “a necessary step toward reducing the growing dangers and harm from unmanageable traffic in the canyon,” the release states.

If you are a Brighton passholder over 18 years old, you should have already received a parking code via email. If you have not yet received your code, or are a passholder between the ages of 16 and 18 with a valid driver’s license, you can email help@brightonresort.com or parkbrightonresort@interstateparking.com to get one.

To make a parking reservation, or for more information, visit the Brighton Resort website here.

