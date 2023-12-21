Brighton Schools hires consulting firm to review security procedures

Matthew Outlaw

BRIGHTON — Brighton Area Schools recently hired a security consulting firm to review procedures at each of its buildings to get an “outside view” of whether improvements are needed.

Representatives from Grand Rapids-based Secure Environmental Consultants toured all district school buildings earlier this month as part of a comprehensive external review, according to Brighton Area Schools Superintendent Matthew Outlaw. SEC will present the district with a report outlining its findings by late January.

The results be shared with the district’s Safety and Security Advisory Team, responsible for maintaining security policies throughout the district, Outlaw said. That team is comprised of law enforcement officials, private security representatives, district administrators, building leaders, parents and alumni. Report findings will be revealed to the public during a school board meeting in late January or February.

“(As an outside consultant) they have the luxury of having a different perspective," Outlaw said. "It’s one way we can continue to be proactive with school safety.”

The entire $18,000 cost for the consultation is covered through a special grant, available only to pay for vendor assistance with comprehensive safety and security assessments, according to the Michigan Department of Education.

Outlaw receives five-year contract extension

The Brighton Area Schools Board of Education also recently voted to extend Outlaw’s contract by five years, through December 10, 2028. Outlaw has served as superintendent in Brighton for four years, having spent the previous six as superintendent of the Brandon School District in Oakland County.

