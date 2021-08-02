Brighton toddler drowns in Torch Lake

Aug. 2—A 20-month old girl died Thursday night after drowning in Torch Lake in northern Michigan, state police said.

It was about 7:30 p.m. when police were called to the lake in Houghton County for a reported drowning.

Michigan State Police said the girl and her family hail from the Brighton area. The family was at a campsite when the girl "wandered off," police said in a statement.

She was found unresponsive in the lake. Family members and EMS performed CPR. The girl was transferred to Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, where she died.

Just hours earlier, the children's hospital had tweeted out six water safety tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The tweet noted that one in five drowning victims are 14 or younger.

"No foul play is suspected in this incident," police said.

State police say they will not release the girl's name.