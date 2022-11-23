Brighton Twp. police officer charged with insurance fraud, false reporting

BRIGHTON TWP. ‒ A township police officer has been charged with attempted theft in connection with a false insurance report.

Court records indicate Donald Sanders, 51, was arrested after local investigators discovered an attempt at insurance fraud on one of his vehicles. Sanders was working as a Brighton Township police officer at the time of the incident, but township officials have not been available for comment on whether he is still employed by the police department.

According to the police affidavit, the investigation into Sanders began in September when Chief Howard Blinn of the Brighton Township Police Department requested support from the Beaver County Detectives Bureau. Earlier that month, Blinn had been contacted by an individual close to the Sanders family who told him about actions taken by the family after an automobile accident.

In the witnesses' description of the event, they had disclosed they were traveling with Sanders' son in his car while on their way home from a vacation on April 22. While the two were traveling through West Virginia, the car struck a deer and caused significant damage to the vehicle. The car was able to move for some time after this collision, but the vehicle was ultimately unable to be driven and required towing from a third party to reach the Sanders household.

After the car was returned to the household, Sanders contacted his insurance company to transfer his plan from a liability plan to a comprehensive plan prior to the incident claim, investigators said. Due to this change in plans, compensation would be received for an accident claimed after the shift in policies.

Blinn was also notified by another Brighton Township officer that they were contacted by Sanders about an automobile accident on May 5. In this report, Sanders said that his son had been in an accident in Brighton Township and the vehicle had sustained "moderate damage to the passenger side door of the vehicle and to the passenger front end." This damage was later confirmed to be the same damage recorded in the April 22 incident, with images retrieved from the witnesses' phone matching the damage reported on May 5.

Police said this false claim earned Sanders a distribution of over $5,000 in insurance monies earlier this year. After the incident was brought to the attention of Blinn and the investigation revealed the fraud, Sanders was charged with felony insurance fraud and a misdemeanor count of making false reports to law enforcement officials.

Sanders previously was charged with drunken driving while off-duty in March 2021 after he crashed with another driver in Brighton Township. While there were no injuries to either driver, meeting minutes from Brighton Township state Sanders was placed on suspension from the police department after the incident.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Brighton Twp. police officer charged with insurance fraud, false reporting