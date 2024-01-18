Brighton warns of possible traffic delays as tree removal for new sidewalks begins

Brighton is gearing up to fill sidewalk gaps on some neighborhood streets.

BRIGHTON — Brighton is gearing up to fill sidewalk gaps on some neighborhood streets. Tree removal work is set to begin Monday, Jan. 22. The work is expected to cause some traffic delays.

Plans include filling a gap in the sidewalk along Flint Road, between Williamsen and Spring Mountain Drive, and adding a pedestrian crossing on Flint Road at Spring Mountain Drive.

More: Brighton to fill gaps where sidewalks end, beginning on these two roads

The city also plans to add sidewalks on Williamsen Drive from Flint Road to an existing sidewalk that begins at Pondview Court, and from where it ends about 150 feet south of Forest Drive to North Church Street at the curve where Williamsen Drive becomes Nelson Street.

"The (tree removal) is anticipated to last until the end of the week," the city wrote in a release. "There will be intermittent traffic interruptions and delays in this area during this time."

Construction of the sidewalks and crosswalk will begin later this year, officials said.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

The city has been awarded $329,560 by the Southeast Michigan Council of Government for the project. The city will provide a 20% match.

— Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Brighton warns of traffic delays as tree removal for new sidewalks begins