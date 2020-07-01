BrightSphere (BSIG) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.1%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. BSIG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company as the stock is now up 50.9% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



BrightSphere currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Another stock worth considering in the Financial - Investment Management industry is BlackRock, Inc. BLK which carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



