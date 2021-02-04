BrightView: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) _ BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Thursday reported a loss of $12 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $554.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $539.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, BrightView said it expects revenue in the range of $550 million to $600 million.

BrightView shares have risen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BV

