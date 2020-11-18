BrightView: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) _ BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $6.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $608.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $597.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $41.6 million, or 40 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, BrightView said it expects revenue in the range of $525 million to $550 million.

BrightView shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.

